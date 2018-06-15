AFGE seeks injunction to block Trump's anti-union executive order

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Federation of Government Employees is asking a federal judge to prevent President Trump from enforcing an executive order that aims to deny 2 million federal workers their legal right to representation.

The largest federal employee union, the American Federation of Government Employees has been leading the charge against President Trump's executive order that aims to deny 2 million federal workers their legal right to representation.

AFGE filed a motion for a preliminary injunction June 14 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The injunction, if granted by the court, would immediately stop President Trump from carrying out an executive order he signed May 25 intended to prevent federal unions from representing employees who have been subjected to on-the-job harassment, discrimination, retaliation, or similar activity.

The injunction would remain in place pending the outcome of a lawsuit AFGE filed against the executive order on May 30. The union also filed an amended complaint, expanding its counterattack on the executive order.

"AFGE has been leading the charge against this illegal and unconstitutional executive order and we are only getting started," AFGE General Counsel David Borer said. "We will not allow this or any other administration to trample on the Constitutional rights of federal workers."

AFGE's lawsuit challenges the executive order as violating the right to freedom of association guaranteed by the First Amendment, and as exceeding the president's authority under the Constitution and the laws of the United States.

The executive order being challenged by AFGE is one of three directives President Trump signed the same day that seek to demolish representation, due process, and collective bargaining rights for federal employees.

Since AFGE filed the first lawsuit against the administration, 14 smaller unions representing federal employees have filed similar lawsuits.

"The executive orders President Trump issued are an egregious violation of the law and a massive overreach of the president's executive powers," Borer said. "With so many unions joining our voices together in opposition to these directives, it's clear that this is not only a battle for federal workers. This is a battle to preserve our democracy and the public services that taxpayers rely on and deserve."

AFGE National President J. David Cox Sr. added, "AFGE is proud to be leading the fight against this administration's illegal and unconstitutional actions and we look forward to our day in court. United with our fellow unions and labor allies, we can and will end this war being waged on working families and union rights."

For more information, visit www.afge.org/FightBack.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

For the latest AFGE news and information, visit the AFGE Media Center. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afge-seeks-injunction-to-block-trumps-anti-union-executive-order-300666907.html

SOURCE American Federation of Government Employees

Related Links

http://www.afge.org

