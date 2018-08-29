AFGE Statement on OPM EO Guidance

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Federation of Government Employees National President J. David Cox Sr. today issued the following statement:

"As a direct result of the American Federation of Government Employees' lawsuit against three union-busting, democracy-busting executive orders, and the resulting injunction we won in court, the Office of Personnel Management has issued the following guidance: https://chcoc.gov/content/updated-guidance-relating-enjoinment-certain-provisions-executive-orders-13836-13837-and.

"AFGE is proud to have led the way in this legal victory for federal employees and the unions that represent them. We are continually resolved in our conviction to protect and preserve critical government services and functions for all Americans. We will not let up this fight until all federal employees are given the workplace protections and conditions they deserve."

For more information, visit https://www.afge.org/fightback.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

