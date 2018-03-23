AFGE: With Spending Bill Passed, Time to Focus on Neglected Needs

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- American Federation of Government Employees National President J. David Cox Sr. today issued the following statement in response to Congress passing a $1.3 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September:

The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents 700,000 federal and D.C. government employees nationwide, said federal employees can breathe a sigh of relief now that Congress has passed a $1.3 trillion spending bill to keep the government open and funded through Sept. 30.

"After months of short-term continuing resolutions and two government shutdowns that disrupted the livelihoods of millions of federal workers and the programs they serve, federal employees can now breathe a sigh of relief. We're glad to be out of this vicious cycle of funding uncertainty that disrupts government operations and tarnishes our standing in the public's eyes.

"With funding secured through the end of September, government agencies can get to work on making long-neglected investments in our people, our programs, and our nation's future – something that's impossible when funding is in question.

"We're also happy that Congress has stepped up and pushed back on President Trump's proposals to gut domestic programs. It's vital that we fund the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Education – among many other vital services – and it's great to see this budget reflect that. Most American taxpayers want more government services, not fewer – 58 percent according to a recent poll.

"Of course, not everything in this budget was what we wanted to see. I hope we get real progress made on investing in places like the Department of Veterans Affairs and Social Security Administration so our veterans, elderly, and infirm can receive the benefits they have earned and so desperately need."

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

For the latest AFGE news and information, visit the AFGE Media Center. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afge-with-spending-bill-passed-time-to-focus-on-neglected-needs-300618871.html

SOURCE American Federation of Government Employees

Related Links

http://www.afge.org

