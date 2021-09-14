AfghanEvac partners with MEDL to help evacuees in Afghanistan

With digital support from MEDL, the #AfghanEvac coalition is able to help those in need and their supporters in the US. Tweet this

The website serves three main purposes: to offer those remaining in Afghanistan tools to use to protect themselves digitally; to share graphics that enable those briefing policy makers to quickly understand the evacuation and resettlement journeys; and to direct visitors to vetted groups that assist with immigration, resettlement and advocacy.

"Our website is among the fastest and most secure in the ecosystem of organizations dedicated to this effort. Speed and security are obvious differentiators in this swiftly changing environment" - Shawn VanDiver, #AfghanEvac

"Partnering with #AfghanEvac in its mission is of highest priority for MEDL. Engaging in initiatives like these are central to our agency ethos and we are committed to ensuring the coalition has the necessary digital vision and execution capabilities required to support them in this challenging time." - Scott Forshay, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, MEDL

The situation on the ground in Afghanistan has rapidly devolved and there are still vulnerable evacuees in danger who need help fleeing to safety and resettling in new countries. With digital support from MEDL, the #AfghanEvac coalition is able to help those in need and their supporters in the US.

SOURCE MEDL Mobile

Related Links

http://www.medlmobile.com/

