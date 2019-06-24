Afilias To Acquire .GLOBAL Top Level Domain

HORSHAM, Pa., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Afilias, the world's second largest domain name registry, today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Dot Global Domain Registry Limited in Dublin, the registry operator for the .GLOBAL Top Level Domain. With nearly 50,000 names under management, .GLOBAL is one of the most successful new TLDs from ICANN's 2012 DNS expansion program. .GLOBAL joins Afilias' growing portfolio of TLDs and reinforces the firm's leadership position worldwide. The acquisition price is undisclosed.

The change of ownership has little practical impact on registrar customers and none on registrants. Afilias has been the registry services provider for .GLOBAL since it was delegated in 2014, so there will be no transition from another provider and no interruption of service to end users. Some paperwork will need to be updated, and Afilias will provide support for the administrative changes.

"Afilias is pleased to acquire another successful TLD," said Hal Lubsen, Chief Executive Officer of Afilias. He added: "Rolf Larsen and his team have done a great job building .GLOBAL to the success it is today, and Afilias looks forward to continuing to work with our registrar partners to expand the franchise. Many website owners want to give their message a global appeal, and a .GLOBAL address is, by definition, a great platform."

"We are glad that Afilias is taking over .GLOBAL," said Rolf Larsen, Chief Executive Officer of Dot Global Domain Registry Limited. "As our technical partner from inception, Afilias has the scale, organization and financial resources to enable .GLOBAL to reach its full potential" he continued. "We are working closely together to minimize the impact of this change on our customers."

Afilias is always looking to acquire Top Level Domains. If you would be interested in talking with Afilias please email: WeBuyTLDs@Afilias.info

About Afilias

Afilias is the world's second largest domain registry, with over 20 million domain names under management in over 200 top level domains. Afilias powers a wide variety of top-level domains, including TLDs for countries, cities, brands, communities and generic terms. Afilias' specialized technology makes Internet addresses more accessible and useful through a broad range of applications, including Internet domain registry services , managed DNS , and mobile Web services . Afilias, Inc. is based near Philadelphia – offices are also located in Dublin Ireland, Toronto Canada, New Delhi India, Melbourne Australia, Vista California, and Beijing China. Afilias holds a Guinness World Records title for the "Largest migration of an internet top-level domain in a single transition" for its migration of the .au top-level domain in 2018. For more information on Afilias services please visit www.afilias.info .

For More Information:

Alan Wallace, Afilias, Director of Corporate Communications

press@afilias.info

+1.425.691.8757 cell

SOURCE Afilias

Related Links

http://www.afilias.info

