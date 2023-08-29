Afinida Insurance, A Trucept Company, Announces Key Hire To Drive Growth

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) Today Afinida Insurance announced the addition of Viola Williams as Director of Sales Operations.

An industry veteran in the insurance sector, Viola Williams rapidly ascended from an entry level position to instrumental roles at Allstate, pioneering the "Lifetime Opportunity" dealership program.  A dedicated educator, Williams has mentored over 300 new agents, guiding them to licensure in Life and Health, and Property and Casualty. Additionally, she managed her own thriving insurance agency showcasing both her entrepreneurial and industry expertise. In her new role, she will be responsible for implementing new processes and procedures to drive the expected exponential growth within the division.

Julie Neill, Afinida's COO added: "With the insurance division being positioned for rapid growth, it was critical that we add someone with Viola's background and deep industry experience to the Team. We're thrilled to have her on board".

 Trucept and its subsidiaries offer professional services that help businesses navigate growth. The company's professional services now encompass the following:

  • Data Driven Marketing, Technology, and Accessibility Act Compliance Services
  • Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services
  • Full-Service Payroll
  • Human Resources and Management
  • Employee Benefits Administration
  • Accounting Support
  • Safety and Risk Management

For additional information, visit  www.trucept.com

About Trucept Inc.

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to put business owners in charge of running their businesses and increasing efficiency, Trucept tackles a variety of important administrative needs and provides a host of value-added advantages. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit https://trucept.com/.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

