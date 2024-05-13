Afinida Promotes Rachel Henton to Vice President of Human Resources

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Afinida, (OTC Pink TREP) a leading firm in the integration and management of business services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rachel Henton to Vice President of Human Resources, effective immediately. With nearly two decades of comprehensive experience in HR, Rachel has been instrumental in shaping Afinida's human resources strategy, aligning it with our overall business goals and values.

Her professional journey began overseeing HR for a prominent hospitality employer, subsequently extending her expertise across a diverse range of industries including finance, sales, software development, and healthcare. Prior to joining Afinida, Rachel successfully ran her own HR consulting firm, servicing a wide array of clients throughout the greater San Diego and Los Angeles areas.

Rachel's educational background includes a Bachelor's degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University, which she pursued while working full-time. Further strengthening her HR acumen, Rachel also holds a certification in Human Resource Management from the University of California, San Diego.

"Rachel's broad experience and deep commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic workplace have been invaluable to Afinida," said COO Julie Neill. "Her strategic vision and proven leadership are exactly what Afinida needs as we continue to grow and evolve."

In her new role as Vice President, Rachel will continue to oversee all HR client relations and support functions, focusing on client resources, leadership coaching and scaling the HR infrastructure to support Afinida's expansion plans.

"I am thrilled to step into this role and to continue to build on the strong foundation our fantastic client support teams have established," said Rachel. "I look forward to expanding our innovative HR practices, supporting our clients as they build and grow."

About Afinida

Afinida is committed to providing integrated business solutions that foster growth and efficiency for diverse industries. We specialize in combining technology with expert services to deliver comprehensive, customized business strategies that meet the unique needs of our clients. For more information, visit our website at Afinida.com

