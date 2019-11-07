Afiniti Named to Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Afiniti, the world's leading provider of AI-driven behavioral pairing technology, today announced that it has been named to the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. The awards program is based on a company's percentage revenue growth and recognizes the fastest-growing technology companies in North America that are pushing boundaries and increasing organizations' efficiency and productivity.

This year, software companies represent 68% of the entire list, underscoring consistently high-growth rates compared to other industries. The Washington, D.C. metro area, site of Afiniti's headquarters, contained 7% of all winners. Afiniti has been ranked 197 on the list for its 561% growth.

Afiniti uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and predict patterns of interpersonal behavior to optimally pair a company's customers with its employees, often in the contact center. Afiniti delivers precisely measurable results, creating transformative economic value and profit growth for its clients across a wide range of industries, while also helping to materially improve customer experience.

"Afiniti's clients are enjoying the benefits of advanced artificial intelligence today. We generate meaningful and measurable results, which deliver operational and financial efficiencies in a key part of their business – their customer interactions," said Phil Davis, Afiniti's Chief Financial Officer. "Our clients' growth fuels our own, helping to secure our place in Deloitte's Fast 500 as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America. This recognition further highlights Afiniti's position as a leading global player in the AI space, as we continue on our growth journey."

About Afiniti

Afiniti is a multinational applied artificial intelligence company. Afiniti uses AI to identify and predict subtle and valuable patterns of human behavior to better pair customers and agents. Pairing in this way results in higher quality interpersonal interactions and drives measurable increases in revenue and long-term customer value for enterprises.

Today, Afiniti has 200 patents and is generating billions in economic value for our clients across 18 countries and industries like telecommunications, hospitality, insurance, financial services, and healthcare. Afiniti's technology continually learns and improves, analyzing 1.3 million interactions every day to refine its pairings.

