AFKAR Group and Bahwan CyberTek announce the incorporation of OPUS DigiTech, a strategic joint venture to accelerate digital disruption across the Energy sector.

S. Durgaprasad, Co-founder, Director & CEO Of Bahwan CyberTek said: "Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) in its journey of over two decades has consistently delivered business transformation in the Industry verticals it addressed, leveraging upon its deep domain knowledge, it's Innovative digital products and its expertise in digitalizing businesses on the platforms it has built. Joining hands with AFKAR, regional leaders in the energy sector lifts the value to a greater plane altogether, am sure this synergy will further transform business in the Energy sector not only in the region but globally too."

Adnan Ghabris, Chairman of AFKAR Group said: "We are delighted to join forces with Bahwan CyberTek who offers more than 20 years of digital solutions to the energy sector. Opus DigiTech mandate will be simply addressing the pain points of our clients specially in the Supply Chain function and across the whole value chain, using state of art digitization and predictive analytics solutions. The wealth of our team's technical knowledge coupled with the far reach of both entities will no doubt set the standards in the industry in the next few years."

Zied Ben Hamad, CEO of OPUS DigiTech said: "Bahwan CyberTek and AFKAR joined forces to create Opus Digitech, a unique digital disruptor for the energy sector. The need of a deep, transformational digital revolution in our industry is very clear. We are offering specific solutions across the value chain with objectives around operational efficiency and cost reduction. Our positioning is unique as it is spread across the value chain. We will be able to offer our customers innovative and customized solutions in the areas of Digital Supply Chain, Predictive Analytics and Digital Experience. Our strength comes from our deep domain knowledge, our proximity to our clients and our responsiveness. Opus Digitech will grow very fast to become a world leader in Digital Transformation."

About Bahwan CyberTek

Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), established in 1999, is a global provider of digital transformation solutions and has delivered solutions in 20 countries across North America, the Middle East, Far East, Africa and Asia. With strong capabilities in Digital Technologies, BCT has over 3000 associates with technical and domain expertise, delivering solutions to the Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail and SCM / Logistics verticals. With a focus on joint innovation, BCT has partnered with leading global technology organizations such as Oracle, IBM and TIBCO to deliver differentiated value to customers. BCT is recognized at CMMi level 5 and is an ISO certified organization.

https://bahwancybertek.com

About AFKAR

AFKAR, is an energy tech enterprise that supports international and local companies penetrating the regional market to maximize their growth and profitability and accelerating their expansion; and seeds innovative startups to expedite their technology's adoption by National and International Oil Companies, and energy services companies.

www.afkarventures.com

OPUS DigiTech Group Media & Investors Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE OPUS DigiTech FZ-LLC