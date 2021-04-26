AFL Chooses BIAS to Spearhead its Digital Transformation Strategy to Oracle Cloud

AFL needed to speed up their implementation to market and understood the advantages of utilizing the cloud to accomplish their business goals. Working with BIAS, the company migrated their core ERP and analytics systems, Oracle E-Business Suite, and OBIEE, along with many third-party applications to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

"Our migration with BIAS has been seamless, cost-effective and we are eager to see the transformational benefits..."

"We embraced a cloud-first strategy with the goal of modernizing our IT and optimizing our overall performance while providing an enhanced experience for our customers. Our decision to move to the cloud will allow our business to remain compliant and secure while speeding up our implementation to market," stated Jeff Gill, Vice President of IT at AFL. "Our migration with BIAS has been seamless, cost-effective and we are eager to see the transformational benefits in moving to the cloud."

"It's been a privilege working with AFL to provide them with our end-to-end cloud services and support that is tailor-made to their business needs," said Krishnan Balasubramanian, Chief Technology Officer at BIAS. "Through a structured, collaborative approach to workload migrations that ensure a consistent, predictable outcome for all types of workloads, AFL will avoid ongoing data center operating expenses by moving their company workloads into highly scalable and configurable cloud infrastructure."

BIAS and Oracle will be hosting a live webcast featuring AFL focused on their successful journey to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Speakers in the webcast will include Jeff Gill, Vice President of IT with AFL, and Krishnan Balasubramanian, Chief Technology Officer with BIAS Corporation, and the following topics will be discussed:

Why AFL selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as their preferred cloud platform

How AFL leveraged Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for scalability on-demand with metered pricing, predictable costs, and an enhanced customer experience

How BIAS led a seamless migration leveraging their proprietary cloud migration methodology, Accelerate™

The webcast will be held on Wednesday, April 28th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm CT/1:00 – 2:00 pm ET. Registration details for interested attendees can be found here.

About BIAS

Founded in 2000, BIAS is a leading Oracle Partner and IT services company with dedicated solution experts around the world. BIAS delivers customer-driven business and IT solutions to optimize and accelerate business value for some of the world's leading companies and public sector organizations. We are a recognized leader in strategic planning for Cloud architecture, database management, managed services, cloud, and applications implementation. Our comprehensive approach – from design and implementation to support – allows us to deliver the right solution at the right time. BIAS's unmatched Oracle expertise, focused industry insight and strategic leadership set us apart from traditional IT resellers. We bridge the divide between technology and business to optimize value for our customers.

BIAS has global office locations in Atlanta, Washington DC, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.biascorp.com.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company's products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.



Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, and read our blog. For more information, visit www.AFLglobal.com.

Media Contact

Devon Herzoff

Account Supervisor

[email protected]

SOURCE BIAS Corporation

Related Links

http://www.biascorp.com

