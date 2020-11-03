AFL-CIO, Chamber of Commerce, National Faith Leaders Call for Votes to Be Counted

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans head to the polls on Election Day, U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas J. Donohue, National Association of Evangelicals President Walter Kim, AFL-CIO President Richard L. Trumka and National African American Clergy Network Co-Convener Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner called for all votes to be counted in accordance with applicable laws:

"As leaders in business, labor, and the faith community, we celebrate the record turnout this election has produced.

"With voting ending today, it is imperative that election officials be given the space and time to count every vote in accordance with applicable laws. We call on the media, the candidates and the American people to exercise patience with the process and trust in our system, even if it requires more time than usual. It is important to remember that challenges are a normal part of every election. We are confident our country and its institutions can rise to this historic moment.

"Although we may not always agree on desired outcomes up and down the ballot, we are united in our call for the American democratic process to proceed without violence, intimidation, or any other tactic that makes us weaker as a nation. A free and fair election is one in which everyone eligible to cast a ballot can, all ballots are counted consistent with the law, and the American people, through their votes, determine the outcome."

