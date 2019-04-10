AFL Selects Information Builders' Omni-Gen™ Technology

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics, and data management solutions, today announced that AFL, an international manufacturing company, purchased Information Builders' Omni-Gen™ software to fast track data integration, data quality, and data mastering initiatives. AFL is using Information Builders' software to reconcile data from multiple enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, creating master records that allow sales people in many different business units to provide prompt, knowledgeable service to customers.

"Information Builders had the capabilities we were looking for," said Stacey Fedorka, vice president of Information Technology at AFL. "Their sales team quickly developed a proof-of-concept using our data and ultimately offered us a complete solution that met our timeline and needs."

Omni-Gen includes a pre-packaged customer data model, along with validation rules that simplify the process of identifying corrupt, invalid, or incomplete data, as well as correcting inconsistencies. This user-friendly software platform enables AFL to correctly associate customers and products across multiple business units. As the AFL sales team collaborates to sell everything from fiber optic cable to test and inspection equipment, having a unified platform for profiling, cleansing, and enriching ERP data will improve the customer experience and open up new cross-sell and up-sell opportunities.

Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer, Information Builders, said:

"IT leaders commonly refer to these initiatives as Master Data Management projects since they establish a unified repository of golden records that supports many different information systems. Global manufacturing firms, such as AFL, require a strong data management platform to ensure the strategic value of enterprise information. AFL is improving the way it does business by profiling, cleansing, standardizing, and enriching its ERP data."

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise and industrial markets as well several emerging markets. The company's products are in use in more than 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers, and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications. Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan. For more information, visit AFLglobal.com.

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at informationbuilders.com , follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs , like us on Facebook , and visit our LinkedIn page.

