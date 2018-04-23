Aflac Adds Environmental Management Certification to Its List of Previously Established Recognitions in Energy Efficiency

According to Alfred Blackmar, Aflac vice president of Facilities Support, the International Organization on Standardization (ISO) certifications recognize companies that have adopted proven environmentally responsible practices and conserve resources throughout their business processes.

"The importance of sustainability for both Aflac and the communities where our employees live and work is paramount in our corporate planning," said Blackmar. "Finding more efficient use of resources and reducing waste allows Aflac to gain not only a competitive, cost-saving advantage in our day-to-day operations, but also the trust of our policyholders, shareholders, partners and the community as they recognize our strong commitment to minimizing our environmental footprint."

Key measurements of the ISO certifications include increased prominence of environmental management within the organization's strategic planning processes, greater input from leadership, a stronger commitment to proactive initiatives that boost environmental performance, and the development and continual improvement of an energy management system.

Aflac's environmental and energy management plans include efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, supporting and promoting a robust recycling program for employees, and investigating and implementing renewable energy solutions, among others. Since 2007, Aflac has reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent.

