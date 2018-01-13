Aflac (AFL) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Aflac Incorporated; Encourages Recent Investors to Contact the Firm

On January 11, 2018, The Intercept published an article entitled "Behind the Duck: Former Aflac Employees Allege Fraud and Abuse in Nearly Every Aspect of Company." The article reported that " THE INSURANCE FIRM Aflac has exploited workers, manipulated its accounting, and deceived shareholders and customers, according to nine former employees." Among other issues, the article described "employees under pressure to meet sales goals selling policies without customer authorization or consent, illegally 'bundling' policies, and issuing others to ineligible customers." The Intercept reported there were three previously unreported lawsuits, one of the allegations cited was, "earnings statement manipulation, by moving sales earned in certain weeks into different quarters to hit numbers."

Following this news, Aflac shares closed down 7.35%, on January 12, 2018.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an Aflac shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

