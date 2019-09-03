Aflac Announces Slate of Events to Commemorate National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ga., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, the leader in supplemental insurance sales at U.S. worksites, will commemorate National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September with a full slate of actions and activities designed to raise awareness and help provide comfort for those impacted by childhood cancer. The monthlong tribute includes multiple activations as well as special grants to enhance programs nationwide that provide comfort and support to pediatric cancer patients and their siblings.

"When Aflac began its commitment to childhood cancer research and treatment in 1995 by establishing the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, we knew that we, as a company, needed to help children and families going through this terrible challenge," Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos said. "What we didn't know is the profound impact it would have on our company, our employees and our independent sales agents who contribute more than $6 million from their commission checks each year. It has been an inspirational and true calling for the entire Aflac family."

"National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is a special time at Aflac, as it gives us an opportunity to pause and contemplate how far we have come in supporting children and families impacted by cancer. At the same time, we are reminded that continued support of research and discovery is critical to the defeat of these diseases," said The Aflac Foundation, Inc. President Kathelen Amos. "Aflac's culture and mission is to help people during their greatest times of need, so we will continue to raise awareness, comfort families and contribute valuable resources for the treatment and research of childhood cancer until the day comes where every child has a full lifetime."

Among the September activities, The Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation, Inc. will award five $2,000 grants to child life programs at hospitals across the country that treat children with cancer. Hospitals will use the funding for initiatives such as developing an isolation playroom and pediatric oncology family support programs, offering yoga for patients and families, and developing support programs designed for siblings of patients who have passed away. The Foundation plans to make these annual grants, allowing for five different recipients each year.

Other initiatives scheduled for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and beyond include:

Sept. 18, 2019 : Aflac will deliver its innovative My Special Aflac Duck ® to patients at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia during a special duck delivery event. My Special Aflac Duck , designed by Sproutel, is a social robot that uses medical play, lifelike movement, and emotions to engage and help comfort kids during their cancer care. Aflac has delivered more than 5,000 My Special Aflac Ducks since its introduction last October. To date, more than 220 hospitals in 47 states across the country have received My Special Aflac Ducks from Aflac for their pediatric cancer patients, completely free of charge.

: Aflac will deliver its innovative My Special Aflac Duck to patients at the Children's Hospital of during a special duck delivery event. , designed by Sproutel, is a social robot that uses medical play, lifelike movement, and emotions to engage and help comfort kids during their cancer care. Aflac has delivered more than 5,000 since its introduction last October. To date, more than 220 hospitals in 47 states across the country have received from Aflac for their pediatric cancer patients, completely free of charge. Sept. 23, 2019 : Aflac will release its annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report, available at Aflac.com/CSRReport. The report highlights how Aflac employees and partners drive positive impact in their communities. It also honors specific CSR heroes around the country, including Lindsay Carrick , a child life specialist at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta . Carrick is a real-life hero whose relentless dedication to her patients provides a greater sense of control in their lives and comfort and joy during their cancer treatment.

: Aflac will release its annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report, available at Aflac.com/CSRReport. The report highlights how Aflac employees and partners drive positive impact in their communities. It also honors specific CSR heroes around the country, including , a child life specialist at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of . Carrick is a real-life hero whose relentless dedication to her patients provides a greater sense of control in their lives and comfort and joy during their cancer treatment. Sept. 25, 2019 : Aflac and Chispa House , a documentary film crew from Athens, Georgia , will hold the worldwide premiere of the powerful new film "Moments of Joy" at The Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C. The film provides a glimpse into the emotional challenges and celebrated moments along the pediatric cancer journey through the eyes and words of children, families and caregivers. Follow @AtlanticLIVE on social media for more information as the premiere event approaches.

: Aflac and , a documentary film crew from , will hold the worldwide premiere of the powerful new film "Moments of Joy" at The Atlantic Festival in The film provides a glimpse into the emotional challenges and celebrated moments along the pediatric cancer journey through the eyes and words of children, families and caregivers. Follow @AtlanticLIVE on social media for more information as the premiere event approaches. Through the end of October, Aflac and Macy's are introducing a new, limited-edition plush Childhood Cancer Awareness Duck, which honors the medical professionals who support these courageous children. Sold exclusively on macys.com/Aflac and at participating Macy's stores, the 6-inch plush duck sells for $10 , with 100% of net proceeds going to The Aflac Foundation, Inc. to benefit pediatric cancer programs at participating hospitals around the country. The newest plush wears green scrubs and a scrubs hat in honor of the health care teams who provide care, comfort and hope to pediatric cancer patients daily. When given a squeeze, the duck quacks "Aflaaac!" Shoppers can also get involved by purchasing new, limited-edition gear from AflacChildhoodCancer.org, including a Sherpa blanket, socks, caps and bags, with net proceeds going to support The Aflac Foundation, Inc.

"Aflac's $3 million per year investment in My Special Aflac Duck, as well as our ongoing contributions to childhood cancer initiatives at the Aflac Cancer Center, signify the authenticity of our commitment to being a socially responsible company that cares about the community and individuals," Aflac Senior Vice President and Chief Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Communications Officer Catherine Hernandez-Blades said. "We are excited to demonstrate our dedication to this important national concern through grants, a special duck delivery, honoring our own heroes and premiering an incredibly emotional film that showcases the impact we can all have on such a significant cause."

To learn more about these programs and Aflac's commitment to pediatric cancer research and treatment, visit AflacChildhoodCancer.org.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer, by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative in the United States, for eligible claims, Aflac can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. For 13 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year, and in 2019, Fortune included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 18th time. To find out more about One Day PaySM and learn how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com.

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York. WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999.

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706.573.7610 or jsullivan@aflac.com

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or dyoung@aflac.com

SOURCE Aflac

Related Links

http://www.aflac.com

