Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup

In addition to previously announced speakers from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, and Genworth, these additional keynote speakers will share how they are using Pega to transform their organizations by using capabilities such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and no-code application development. New speakers include:

Julia Davis , senior vice president and chief information officer, Aflac

, senior vice president and chief information officer, Aflac Andrew McMullan , head of customer decisioning, Commonwealth Bank of Australia

, head of customer decisioning, Commonwealth Bank of James Stavropoulos , global lead, network deployment operations, Google

, global lead, network deployment operations, Google Duncan Macdonald , vice president, consumer solutions and digital transformation, Liberty Global

, vice president, consumer solutions and digital transformation, Liberty Global Sam Lloyd , chief information officer, Telenet (part of Liberty Global Group)



The Tech Pavilion at PegaWorld will provide firsthand experience with cutting-edge technology solutions from Pega and its ecosystem of partners. Demos include augmented reality (AR) experiences that show how technology can impact customer experience in critical 'moments of truth' that put the customer-brand relationship to the test. Attendees can also experience the Pega Product Playground, which will offer guided product tours with Pega experts and opportunities to test and build new apps on the spot using Pega software.

For complete information on PegaWorld, including the updated agenda and registration details, visit https://www.pega.com/events/pegaworld.

Quotes & Commentary:

"This year's PegaWorld will enable all attendees – from C-level executives to business managers to application developers – to come away with an immersive experience of how Pega technology can help transform their business," said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president, products, Pegasystems. "Keynote presentations will demonstrate how top organizations are transforming customer engagement, while the Tech Pavilion will give attendees hands-on experiences with Pega software that show the power of unified robotics and AI."

Supporting resources:

For the latest agenda, visit: PegaWorld agenda

For more information on 2018 keynotes, visit: PegaWorld keynotes

For registration, visit: PegaWorld registration

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 30-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and BPM, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit http://www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

Ilena.Ryan@pega.com

(617) 866-6722

Twitter: @pega

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aflac-commonwealth-bank-of-australia-google-and-liberty-global-join-pegaworld-2018-keynote-lineup-300648899.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pega.com

