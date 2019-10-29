Aflac Corporate Ventures makes strategic investment in Sharecare to accelerate digital health innovation and the well-being of Georgia

ATLANTA and COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced an investment from Aflac Corporate Ventures, the corporate ventures arm of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL). Focused on investment opportunities targeting growth-stage companies with a strong value proposition and capable management team, Aflac Corporate Ventures partners with companies whose disruptive innovations in insurance, healthcare, finance, analytics and other related fields align with Aflac's strategic interests.

"Beyond our like-minded missions to create innovative ways to enhance each person's health experience through digital connectivity, what truly galvanizes this opportunity with Aflac is the passion we share to improve well-being for everyone, starting with Georgia," said Jeff Arnold, founder, chairman and CEO of Sharecare. "And while we're proud of the work we have done at Sharecare to improve Georgia's year-over-year ranking on the national well-being index from No. 31 to No. 23, we're just getting started; and having companies like Aflac support our mission stands to have a transformative impact on our business, our state and the health industry at-large."

As the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – dynamically and easily manage all of their health in one place, Sharecare's mission is to help each person build a longer, better life by enabling health transformation at the individual, organizational and community level. Through its comprehensive mobile platform, Sharecare enables people to go from assessment to action and connect to the personalized information, evidence-based programs, benefits, community resources and health services they need to live their best lives.

"Our strategic investment in Sharecare is indicative of our continued focus on growth-stage, innovative and scalable companies, and well aligned with our overall strategy to partner with companies whose missions are relevant to Aflac's core business," said Nadeem G. Khan, president of Aflac Corporate Ventures. "Working with Sharecare affords us the additional opportunity to invest proudly in a Georgia-based business and play an even bigger role in helping improve the overall health and well-being of everyone."

The reach of Sharecare's investors extends from the living room to doctors' exam rooms and into the workplace. In addition to Aflac Corporate Ventures, the Company's strategic investors include hospitals, health care investment firms and health plans, in particular, HCA, Trinity Health, the Heritage Healthcare Innovation Fund and CareFirst; media companies Discovery Communications, Harpo Productions and Sony Pictures Television; high growth technology investment firms such as Claritas Capital; noted crossover fund Wellington Management; Quest Diagnostics; Wells Fargo; and Swiss Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance providers. Since its founding, Sharecare has raised more than $425 million in total capital.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor to Sharecare.

About Aflac

When a policyholder gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast. For more than six decades, Aflac insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the United States, Aflac is the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite. Through its trailblazing One Day Pay(SM) initiative, for eligible claims, Aflac U.S. can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. In Japan, Aflac is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance and insures 1 in 4 households. Aflac insurance products help provide protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. For 12 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 17th time. Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFL. To find out more about Aflac and One Day Pay(SM), visit aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

