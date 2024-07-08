Aflac Dental and Vision partners with SKYGEN to advance customer experience

SKYGEN's innovative technology delivers digital experience critical to customer satisfaction

TAMPA, Fla., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental insurance in the U.S., announced today that its Dental and Vision division has engaged SKYGEN to continue improving the customer satisfaction journey. SKYGEN is a U.S.-based, premier technology partner with a focus on dental and vision insurance plans that serves nearly 50 million members across all 50 states. SKYGEN's decades of industry experience, advanced technology and innovative solutions will provide a service model that will both improve the experience for all stakeholders and support the future growth of Aflac Dental & Vision.

This partnership with SKYGEN will enable Aflac to provide additional support for its claims and billing processes through the infusion of industry-leading automation, enhancing speed and accuracy designed to improve the customer experience. The SKYGEN Dental Hub offers a single point of connection to better align providers, insurers, patients and industry partners, enabling instant connectivity that will ensure a more positive experience for all parties. Members will also realize greater ease in identifying providers who best meet their needs and identify covered services and claims history along with access to educational information and key additional administrative data and reports through the SKYGEN member portal.

"As part of our plan to expand capabilities to continue improving the customer journey, SKYGEN's powerful set of innovative solutions will support customer satisfaction and retention as well as promote sales growth given that customers will be more likely to consider other Aflac products based on a positive experience with Dental and Vision," said Aflac Senior Vice President, Aflac Benefits Solutions Jon Edgington. "This partnership will create additional efficiencies, ensuring that we deliver on the Aflac promise to provide benefits that our customers need quickly and accurately. It is equally important to Aflac that SKYGEN aligns with our long history of collaborating with ethical, highly skilled, dependable partners who provide multiple advantages for the business."

SKYGEN is the trusted partner for specialty benefits payers and government agencies responsible for the delivery and administration of dental and vision benefits. Through cutting-edge technology and service solutions, SKYGEN empowers clients to become the most efficient, effective healthcare organizations in the country.

"This collaboration with Aflac represents SKYGEN's commitment to shaping the future of dental and vision benefits and improving efficiencies and access in healthcare," said Steve Berryman, SKYGEN CEO. "We look forward to leveraging our industry-leading software applications, as well as our experience with data protection and information security, to enhance the overall user experience for Aflac's extensive customer base."

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than 68 years to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 18 consecutive years (2024), Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 23 years (2024) and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year (2023). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2023) for 10 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

1 LIMRA 2023 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

About SKYGEN

SKYGEN transforms dental and vision benefits management and administration with flexible technology and services that connect and change lives for the better. Through partnerships with payers, providers and government agencies, SKYGEN helps its customers navigate dental and vision benefits management and administration. With its portfolio of third-party administration (TPA), intelligent Software as a Service (SaaS) automation, marketplace connectivity, risk management solutions and above-and-beyond services like Enhanced Benefit Management (EBM), Provider Select Suite platforms, mobile apps and portals, SKYGEN serves nearly 50 million members across all 50 states, more than 40 government and commercial insurers and process 3 million claims monthly. For more information, please visit www.skygenusa.com.

Aflac | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999.

Aflac New York | 22 Corporate Woods Boulevard, Suite 2 | Albany, NY 12211.

Aflac Media contact – Jon A. Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or [email protected]

Aflac Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or [email protected]

SKYGEN Media Contact – Marisa Rooney, 262-527-1155 or [email protected]

SOURCE Aflac