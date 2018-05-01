Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product

"With the introduction of the new group short- and long-term disability products, the depth and breadth of Aflac's offerings on behalf of our policyholders continue to climb," said Stephanie Shields, vice president of Premier Broker Solutions at Aflac. "By adding to our already extensive voluntary plans and value-added services, we are creating value not only for our customers, but also for our broker partners, while meeting the needs of certificate holders and providing an affordable solution for large employers, as well."

Aflac's expansion of its group disability product offerings is highly customizable, allowing insureds to create or match any existing plan to meet their needs. This latest group disability offering is a continuation of Aflac's ongoing strategy to offer relevant products by partnering with a turnkey reinsurer for support and expertise in underwriting and administration.

Aflac seeks to change the benefits conversation by simplifying the message and helping people understand how to choose the protection that is right for them. This latest group disability offering aligns with the company's ongoing commitment to support employees in their time of need and during their recovery journeys.

To learn more about Aflac's suite of disability products, visit aflacgroupinsurance.com.

