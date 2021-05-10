Aflac Incorporated Names Takeko Uemoto Senior Vice President; Enterprise Corporate Actuary

COLUMBUS, Ga., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that Takeko Uemoto has been named senior vice president; enterprise corporate actuary, reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aflac Incorporated Max K. Brodén. In this newly created role, Uemoto is responsible for leading enterprisewide regulatory capital management modeling and economic capital modeling in addition to providing actuarial analysis of Aflac Incorporated's U.S. and Japan subsidiaries.

Uemoto brings to Aflac Incorporated more than 20 years of actuarial, risk and finance leadership and experience. Prior to joining Aflac Incorporated, Uemoto served as vice president; actuary enterprise architect and vice president and actuary; Modeling, Capital, Risk and Financial Reporting for Prudential Insurance. Before joining Prudential, Uemoto was vice president; insurance strategist, Insurance Asset Management at Goldman Sachs & Co., GSAM. She also previously held positions of increasing responsibility at Ernst & Young LLP. Uemoto holds a bachelor's degree from Waseda University in Tokyo and a Master of Business of Administration from the College of Insurance in New York. Uemoto has a number of professional designations, which include being a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA), a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA), and a Financial Risk Manager (FRM), certified by the Global Association of Risk Professionals.

Commenting on the announcement, Max K. Brodén said, "We are thrilled to bring Takeko Uemoto onboard to lead Aflac Incorporated's regulatory capital and economic capital modeling efforts for the enterprise. Maintaining prudent capital management, sound actuarial analysis and strong capital ratios on behalf of our policyholders is central to our enterprisewide operating strategy. Takeko's extensive background in economic, actuarial and financial modeling and reporting, combined with her specialized experience within the insurance industry in both the U.S. and Japan, make her uniquely qualified for this role. We very much look forward to her expertise and contributions in support of our commitment to building long-term shareholder value and delivering on our promise to be there for our policyholders."

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 15 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2021, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency, for the second consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" to encourage companies to provide prospective information, so long as those informational statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. The company desires to take advantage of these provisions. This document contains cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected herein, and in any other statements made by company officials in communications with the financial community and contained in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information and relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. Furthermore, forward-looking information is subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "goal," "objective," "may," "should," "estimate," "intends," "projects," "will," "assumes," "potential," "target," "outlook" or similar words as well as specific projections of future results, generally qualify as forward-looking. Aflac undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

The company cautions readers that the following factors, in addition to other factors mentioned from time to time, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements:

difficult conditions in global capital markets and the economy, including those caused by COVID-19

defaults and credit downgrades of investments

exposure to significant interest rate risk

concentration of business in Japan

limited availability of acceptable yen-denominated investments

foreign currency fluctuations in the yen/dollar exchange rate

differing judgments applied to investment valuations

significant valuation judgments in determination of expected credit losses recorded on the Company's investments

decreases in the Company's financial strength or debt ratings

decline in creditworthiness of other financial institutions

the effects of COVID-19, and any resulting economic effects and government interventions, on the Company's business and financial results

ability to attract and retain qualified sales associates, brokers, employees, and distribution partners

deviations in actual experience from pricing and reserving assumptions

ability to continue to develop and implement improvements in information technology systems

interruption in telecommunication, information technology and other operational systems, or a failure to maintain the security, confidentiality or privacy of sensitive data residing on such systems

subsidiaries' ability to pay dividends to the Parent Company

inherent limitations to risk management policies and procedures

concentration of the Company's investments in any particular single-issuer or sector

events related to the Japan Post investigation and other matters

tax rates applicable to the Company may change

failure to comply with restrictions on policyholder privacy and information security

extensive regulation and changes in law or regulation by governmental authorities

competitive environment and ability to anticipate and respond to market trends

catastrophic events including, but not necessarily limited to, epidemics, pandemics (such as the coronavirus COVID-19), tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, war or other military action, terrorism or other acts of violence, and damage incidental to such events

ability to protect the Aflac brand and the Company's reputation

ability to effectively manage key executive succession

changes in accounting standards

level and outcome of litigation

allegations or determinations of worker misclassification in the United States

Analyst and investor contact - David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667 or [email protected]

Media contact - Ines Gutzmer, 762.207.7601 or [email protected]

SOURCE Aflac Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.aflac.com

