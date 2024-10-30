Aflac Incorporated Promotes Virgil R. Miller to President of Aflac Incorporated, Audrey Boone Tillman and Max K. Brodén Elevated to Senior Executive Vice President

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today the promotion of Virgil R. Miller to president of Aflac Incorporated, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Miller will retain his current role as president of Aflac U.S. In his expanded role, Miller's responsibilities will include supporting key companywide profitable growth and efficiency initiatives, continuing to advance the company's digital capabilities with a focus on customer-centric strategies, and managing the evolution of product offerings to meet new market needs. Miller will continue to report to Aflac Incorporated Chairman and CEO Daniel P. Amos.

Miller joined Aflac in 2004, and prior to being named to his current position as Aflac U.S. president, he has successfully held multiple roles of increasing responsibility in the U.S., including lead of client services, chief administration officer, chief operating officer of Aflac U.S., and executive vice president and president of Aflac Group and Individual Benefits. Miller's career includes his service as a U.S. Marine and more than 30 years in the industry, including currently serving on the boards of America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), the non-profit parent of LIMRA and LOMA, LL Global, and the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI).

In addition, the company is announcing the appointment of Aflac Incorporated Executive Vice President and General Counsel Audrey Boone Tillman and Aflac Incorporated Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Max K. Brodén, to the roles of senior executive vice president, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Both Tillman and Brodén will continue to report to Aflac Incorporated Chairman and CEO Daniel P. Amos.

Tillman oversees Compliance, Government Relations, Corporate Communications, Global Cybersecurity and the office of the Corporate Secretary, including the functions of the General Counsel and Compliance offices of Aflac Japan. In her role, Tillman serves to uphold the company's strong, ethics-centered culture, a cornerstone of Aflac's longstanding reputation in the industry. More recently, Tillman assumed executive leadership of Aflac Incorporated's Sustainability efforts and Aflac's Supplier Diversity strategies.

Brodén is responsible for leading enterprise-wide corporate development, investor and rating agency relations, corporate finance, capital management, financial reporting, and financial planning and analysis. More recently, he has assumed oversight of the company's global investments, risk and actuarial functions, as well as its reinsurance strategy, including Aflac Re Bermuda Ltd. Brodén joined Aflac in 2017 as senior vice president and treasurer, bringing more than 15 years of experience and leadership managing global financial and insurance portfolios.

Commenting on the appointments, Aflac Incorporated Chairman and CEO Daniel P. Amos stated: "In conjunction with Aflac Incorporated's Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to share these well-deserved promotions that acknowledge the accomplishments of Virgil, Audrey and Max, whose contributions and executive leadership have had a tremendous impact on our company. These promotions not only demonstrate the breadth and depth of our company's talent, but they also recognize these leaders' unwavering commitment to their areas, which serves as an inspiration to others across Aflac to deliver on our promise to be there for our policyholders when they need us most."

