Aflac Incorporated to Release Third Quarter Results and CFO Video Update on November 1, 2023 and Host Webcast on November 2, 2023

News provided by

Aflac Incorporated

04 Oct, 2023, 16:05 ET

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that it will release third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on November 1, 2023. At that time, earnings materials, including the quarterly earnings release and financial supplement, will be available, along with a financial update video from Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Max Brodén, on the company's Investor Relations website, investors.aflac.com.

Aflac Incorporated will also webcast a conference call scheduled for 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 2, 2023. During the webcast, Aflac Incorporated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos, President and Chief Operating Officer of Aflac Incorporated Frederick J. Crawford and Brodén will discuss the company's quarterly results and outlook and answer questions during the webcast with other members of executive management from the U.S. and Japan. To listen to the conference call, please register at investors.aflac.com five to seven minutes prior to the scheduled start time. 

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED 
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than 67 years to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance policies in force. The Company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in 2023 in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 17 consecutive years, Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 22 years and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year. In addition, the Company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2022) for nine years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

1 LIMRA 2022 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667, or [email protected]

Media contact – Ines Gutzmer, 762.207.7601 or [email protected]

SOURCE Aflac Incorporated

