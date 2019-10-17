Aflac Incorporated to Release Third Quarter Results on October 24, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that it will release third quarter financial results after the market closes on October 24, 2019.

In conjunction with the earnings release, Aflac Incorporated will webcast a conference call scheduled for 9:00 a.m. (ET) on October 25, 2019. During the teleconference, the company will discuss third quarter results and its outlook. The following executives will be available to answer questions: Aflac Incorporated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aflac Incorporated Frederick J. Crawford; President of Aflac International and Chairman and Representative Director of Aflac Life Insurance Japan Charles D. Lake II; President and Representative Director of Aflac Life Insurance Japan Masatoshi Koide; Director, Executive Vice President and Director of Sales and Marketing of Aflac Life Insurance Japan Koji Ariyoshi; President of Aflac U.S. Teresa L. White; Executive Vice President and Global Chief Investment Officer of Aflac Incorporated and President of Aflac Global Investments Eric M. Kirsch; Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aflac Life Insurance Japan J. Todd Daniels; Executive Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer Richard L. Williams Jr.; Senior Vice President; Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Max K. Brodén; and Senior Vice President; Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary Albert A. Riggieri.

To listen to the third quarter conference call, visit aflac.com/investors. Registration is required, so please allow five to seven minutes to sign up prior to the scheduled start time.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan where it insures 1 in 4 households. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative in the United States, for eligible claims, Aflac can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. For 13 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and in 2019 Fortune included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 18th time. To find out more about One Day PaySM and learn how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667, or dyoung@aflac.com

Media contact – Catherine H. Blades, 706.596.3014 FAX: 706.320.2288 or cblades@aflac.com

SOURCE Aflac Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.aflac.com

