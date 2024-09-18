Aflac Makes New Resources Available to Support Children with Cancer and Blood Disorders

Bridge to Brighter website offers tips people can use to ease the cancer journey

COLUMBUS Ga., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and Aflac, a committed partner in helping families facing the challenges associated with pediatric cancer and blood disorders, is renewing its call for individuals to join its heartful program called Bridge to Brighter. A leading provider of health supplemental insurance in the U.S., Aflac Incorporated has dedicated its philanthropic mission to supporting pediatric cancer and blood disorder programs and initiatives, raising nearly $184 million since 1995. This ongoing commitment includes its support to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Hospital of Atlanta, one of the top 10 pediatric oncology, hematology, and blood and marrow transplant programs in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. More than half of the funding comes from Aflac's generous employees and independent sales force members who contribute directly from their commissions.

Children receive their My Special Aflac Duck, a comforting robotic companion and hallmark of Aflac's philanthropic mission supporting pediatric cancer and sickle cell programs and initiatives. Aflac launched new resources during September, Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month, visit Aflac.com/BridgeToBrighter to learn more.

"As new treatments and ongoing research continues to provide better outcomes for many children and families facing pediatric cancer and blood disorders, it is essential that momentum be maintained and improved upon," Aflac Senior Vice President Ines Gutzmer said. "The Bridge to Brighter program is designed to do just that, by ensuring that the families, the caregivers and friends surrounding the patients know how to comfort and support those affected. Because when one child is diagnosed with cancer or sickle cell disease, the impact is felt not only by the child and the family, but by friends and the overall community."

To help spread awareness around Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month, Aflac has a web page dedicated to helping those in the community and beyond.

Complete resources include:

A broadcast news video interviewing those closest to the cause. The video will air in top markets throughout the US this month.

Information about Aflac's award-winning robotic companion My Special Aflac Duck , including how to order a duck — free of charge — for a child, age 3 and up, with cancer or sickle cell.

, including how to order a duck — free of charge — for a child, age 3 and up, with cancer or sickle cell. Inspiring messages from legendary sports coaches, Dawn Staley and Dabo Swinney .

and . Various ways to support the Aflac Cancer Campaign and the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Hospital of Atlanta , including donating to the cause.

, including donating to the cause. Resources available in both English and Spanish, including: A digital toolkit showing how to offer support to families in your community who are facing difficult diagnoses and treatments for their children. Social media tiles, accompanying captions and the hashtag #AflacBridgeToBrighter to share support and inform others.



Also coinciding with Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness month, the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation, Inc. is providing $15,000 in grants to help fund Child Life Specialist programs throughout the country to support the work they do to address psychosocial needs of pediatric patients with cancer and blood disorders, and their siblings.

To learn more about how you can help or request a My Special Aflac Duck for a child, age 3 and up, with pediatric cancer or sickle cell, or to learn more about Aflac's commitment to children and families, visit Aflac.com/BridgeToBrighter.

