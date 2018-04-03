Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated

Daniels joined Aflac in 2002 as an actuarial assistant and has been promoted to positons of increasing responsibility since that time. He was promoted to vice president, Financial Planning and Analysis in 2011, where he assumed responsibility for Aflac's financial planning and corporate modeling. In 2012, he was promoted to senior vice president; deputy corporate actuary, and he assumed the responsibilities of global chief risk officer in January 2014 and the additional role of chief actuary in November 2015. He was promoted to executive vice president; global chief risk officer and chief actuary of Aflac Incorporated in 2016. Prior to joining Aflac, he worked as an actuary for Liberty National Life Insurance Company. Daniels earned a bachelor's degree in applied mathematics from Auburn University. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

President and Representative Director of Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. Masatoshi Koide commented: "Todd has been instrumental in his current capacity, working closely with our financial team in Japan in guiding our risk management, capital and actuarial activities, while supporting our product development activities. As we move toward realizing our Vision 2024 plans, this is an essential time to reinforce the financial and risk management leadership of Aflac Japan to help ensure the realization of our growth, capital and overall financial strength objectives."

Aflac Incorporated also announced today that Albert A. Riggieri has been named senior vice president, global chief risk officer and chief actuary, Aflac Incorporated, reporting to Aflac Incorporated Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Frederick J. Crawford. Riggieri is responsible for global enterprise risk management and corporate actuarial functions as well as leading the development and implementation of global risk programs and strategic actuarial initiatives.

Riggieri joined Aflac in 2016 in the role of senior vice president; corporate actuary with responsibility for corporate actuarial initiatives in the areas of valuation, reinsurance, systems development and support of strategic initiatives and overall financial management matters, in addition to all actuarial financial reporting activities. Prior to joining Aflac, he held various actuarial positions of increasing responsibility at Unum Group, where he most recently held the position of senior vice president; chief actuary. Riggieri has been involved with and made various contributions to industry actuarial committees. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where he served as an adjunct professor teaching actuarial exam preparation courses. He is also a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Commenting on both announcements, Aflac Incorporated Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Frederick J. Crawford commented: "Todd's new principal financial role comes at an important time in the history of Aflac Japan as we converted the branch to a subsidiary and seek to invest in new growth initiatives while optimizing our capital structure. We are fortunate in having hired Al Riggieri, who has quickly added value to our risk and actuarial efforts and has deep subject matter expertise with more than 35 years of actuarial and risk management experience. I look forward to both Todd and Al providing continued strong leadership and building on Aflac's key financial and strategic initiatives to drive long-term shareholder value."

Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667; FAX: 706.324.6330 or dyoung@aflac.com

Media contact – Catherine H. Blades, 706.596.3014; FAX: 706.320.2288 or cblades@aflac.com

