Aflac Names Max K. Brodén Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Aflac Incorporated; Steven K. Beaver Chief Financial Officer of Aflac U.S.; J. Pete Kelso Chief Information and Technology Officer of Aflac Incorporated

COLUMBUS, Ga., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that Max K. Brodén has been named senior vice president; deputy chief financial officer and treasurer of Aflac Incorporated, reporting to Aflac Incorporated Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Frederick J. Crawford. In his new role, Brodén is responsible for enterprise corporate development, investor and rating agency relations, corporate finance, enterprise capital management and financial planning and analysis.

Brodén joined Aflac in 2017 as senior vice president and treasurer. Prior to joining Aflac, he served as senior portfolio manager for Norges Bank, managing an equity portfolio of diversified global financial and insurance stocks. Brodén also previously worked at DnB Nor Asset Management in Stockholm and New York and Skandia Asset Management in Stockholm.

Aflac Incorporated also announced today that Steven K. Beaver has been named senior vice president; chief financial officer, Aflac U.S., reporting to President of Aflac U.S. Teresa L. White. In this role, Beaver is responsible for financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, actuarial, risk, strategic sourcing and project management of the Aflac U.S. segment.

Beaver joined Aflac in 2012 as vice president of Corporate Tax. He was promoted to deputy chief accounting officer in 2015, responsible for overseeing Aflac's SEC and statutory financial reporting, treasury services and tax functions. In January 2017, he was named senior vice president of Global Strategic Projects, responsible for overseeing the conversion of Aflac's Japan branch to a subsidiary and monitoring the U.S. tax reform. In 2018, Beaver was named senior vice president of corporate financial planning and analysis. Prior to joining Aflac he was vice president of Corporate Tax for Nationwide.

Aflac Incorporated also announced today that J. Pete Kelso has been named senior vice president; chief information and technology officer, Aflac Incorporated, reporting to Aflac Incorporated Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Frederick J. Crawford. Kelso has direct responsibility for corporate and Aflac Global Investments IT strategy and will partner with the chief technology officers of Aflac U.S. and Aflac Japan in coordinating enterprise technology strategy, including global automation, cloud computing and data management.

Kelso joined Aflac in 2012 as managing director and chief investments technology officer of Global Investments. In 2016 his role was expanded to also include management of the information technology platforms for Aflac's global corporate functions. Prior to joining Aflac, he served as managing director; head of technology for asset management in Deutsche Bank Group's Global Technology organization. Prior to that, Kelso held progressively responsible roles at Merrill Lynch Investment Management, Bankers Trust Asset Management division and Northern Telecom.

Commenting on the announcements, Aflac Incorporated Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Frederick J. Crawford commented: "Max, Steve, and Pete have been significant contributors to the success of Aflac and together have led a number of critical financial and operational strategies for the company. Max's newly developed role recognizes the breadth and impact of his responsibilities and the importance of connecting corporate finance, capital management and corporate development activities to growth in shareholder value. Steve's newly developed role as CFO of Aflac U.S., together with Todd Daniel's role as chief financial officer of Aflac Japan, rounds out our segment executive-level financial, risk and actuarial oversight, given increased investment in growth and efficiency efforts. Finally, Pete Kelso has a proven track record of IT execution and the realization of value. Pete's new role recognizes the importance of coordinating Aflac's approach to technology platforms, next generation solutions on digital, data management and cloud-based solutions. Pete will chair a newly formed Global Technology Committee that includes executive technology and operating officers from our U.S. and Japan business segments and Aflac Corporate Ventures. I look forward to their continued strong financial and technology leadership and building upon Aflac's industry leading franchise to drive increased shareholder value."

ABOUT AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan where it insures 1 in 4 households. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative in the United States, for eligible claims, Aflac can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. For 13 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and in 2019 Fortune included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 18th time. To find out more about One Day PaySM and learn how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

