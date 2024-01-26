Aflac Partners with ILHA to Offer Luxury Hoteliers Member-specific Pricing Benefits

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) recently partnered with Aflac to provide access to their plan's member-specific pricing so that luxury hoteliers can get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover.

Aflac is passionate about helping people protect what's most important to them. As a leader in supplemental insurance, Aflac policies helps cover what health insurance doesn't to help provide support when life's most unexpected moments happen so you can focus more on recovery.

Here are some examples of how the partnership will help support the luxury hotel industry:

  • Aflac pays policyholders cash benefits to help with unexpected expenses from the doctor or at home.
  • For more than 65 years, Aflac has focused on providing customers the best supplemental insurance experience possible. When a person gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast.
  • 66.5% of bankruptcies in the U.S. are from medical expenses. More than 56% of Americans say that they have less than $1,000 saved for medical bills. Aflac is there to help when people need it most.
  • Aflac offers a range of supplemental insurance policies for individuals and families through Aflac's custom ILHA direct to consumer e-commerce site. Members will find that their policies can help with everything from routine preventative care to critical illnesses.
  • Major medical covers an average of 60% of total medical costs, and supplemental insurance helps cover the remaining 40% of any medical bill.

The luxury hotel community can learn more about the ILHA's newest Official Supplier, Aflac, and its plans by logging in and viewing: https://buy.aflac.com/partnerCampaign/AA08055/ILHA or by reaching Reid Kleinman

C: 646.824.8585 or email: [email protected]

About Aflac

Aflac is a Fortune 150 company, providing financial protection to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. When a policyholder or insured gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits promptly, for eligible claims, directly to the insured (unless assigned otherwise). For more than six decades, Aflac voluntary insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Benefits/premium rates may vary based on plan selected.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA):

The ILHA stands as the preeminent organization in the luxury hospitality industry, offering invaluable resources, insights, and connections to its global network of professionals. With a focus on innovation, education, and exceptional guest experiences, the ILHA serves as a platform for industry leaders to converge and shape the future of luxury hospitality.

