Aflac Re Bermuda Ltd. Announces Reinsurance Transaction with Japan Post Insurance Company

COLUMBUS, Ga., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), the leading life and health insurer through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., today announced that Aflac Re Bermuda Ltd. (Aflac Re) has reached an agreement with Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. (Japan Post Insurance) to reinsure a block of whole life annuities through coinsurance. Japan Post Insurance will continue to service and administer the policies. The transaction will be effective March 31, 2026.

"This transaction marks a significant milestone in the history of Aflac Incorporated and Aflac Re," said Max Brodén, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Aflac Incorporated. "While Aflac Re has secured multiple reinsurance transactions from Aflac Life Insurance Japan, this is the first transaction with an external party. In addition, this transaction further contributes to our strategic partnership with Japan Post Insurance as we aim to create shared value for both our policyholders and shareholders."

President of Aflac Re Bermuda Tsana Nobles added, "We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with Japan Post Insurance. We also look forward to leveraging our expertise to provide similar support for other Japanese life insurers to reduce risk, enhance their capital management and expand their new business opportunities."

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force.2 The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 20 consecutive years (2026) and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 25 years (2026). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

1 LIMRA 2024 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

2 As of March 31, 2025, Aflac estimates based on company data.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" to encourage companies to provide prospective information, so long as those informational statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Aflac Incorporated (the Parent Company) and its subsidiaries (collectively with the Parent Company, the Company) desire to take advantage of these provisions. This document contains cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected herein, and in any other statements made by Company officials in communications with the financial community and contained in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information and relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. Furthermore, forward-looking information is subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "goal," "objective," "strategy," "may," "should," "estimate," "intend," "project," "future," "will," "assume," "potential," "target," "outlook," "continue" or similar words as well as specific projections of future results, generally qualify as forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

The Company cautions readers that the following factors, in addition to other factors mentioned from time to time, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements:

difficult conditions in global capital markets and the economy, including inflation

defaults and credit downgrades of investments

global fluctuations in interest rates and exposure to significant interest rate risk

concentration of business in Japan

limited availability of acceptable Japanese yen-denominated investments

foreign currency fluctuations in the yen/dollar exchange rate

differing interpretations applied to investment valuations

significant valuation judgments in determination of expected credit losses recorded on the Company's investments

decreases in the Company's financial strength or debt ratings

decline in creditworthiness of other financial institutions

the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified sales associates, brokers, employees, and distribution partners

deviations in actual experience from pricing and reserving assumptions

ability to continue to develop and implement improvements in information technology systems and on successful execution of revenue growth and expense management initiatives

interruption in telecommunication, information technology and other operational systems, or a failure to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity or privacy of sensitive data residing on such systems, and uncertainty regarding the impact of the incident involving unauthorized access to the Company's network in June 2025

subsidiaries' ability to pay dividends to the Parent Company

inherent limitations to risk management policies and procedures

operational risks of third-party vendors

tax rates applicable to the Company may change

failure to comply with restrictions on policyholder privacy and information security

extensive regulation and changes in law or regulation by governmental authorities

competitive environment and ability to anticipate and respond to market trends

catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, as a result of climate change, epidemics, pandemics, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, war or other military action, major public health issues, terrorism or other acts of violence, and damage incidental to such events

ability to protect the Aflac brand and the Company's reputation

ability to effectively manage key executive succession

changes in accounting standards

level and outcome of litigation or regulatory inquiries

allegations or determinations of worker misclassification in the United States

Analyst and investor contact - David A. Young, 706.596.3264; 800.235.2667 or [email protected]

Media contact - Ines Gutzmer, 762.207.7601 or [email protected]

SOURCE Aflac Incorporated