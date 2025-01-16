Aflac Teams Up with SCAD Students to Create New TV Spot Through Innovative Agency Internship

Inaugural Summer Program with Dagger Plans to Expand in 2025

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac's inaugural Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) internship program, Dagger X Aflac, in partnership with the creative agency Dagger, has resulted in the production of a national television ad titled Duck Dunk. The commercial is making waves due to its all-star lineup of celebrity appearances, including Dawn Staley, head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team; Andraya Carter, ESPN and SEC Network analyst and WNBA reporter; and Allisha Gray, guard for the Atlanta Dream. A two-time WNBA All-Star, Gray made history as the first player to win both the WNBA Kia Skills Challenge and the Starry 3-Point Contest during WNBA All-Star Weekend.

The SCAD interns not only developed the concept for the Duck Dunk commercial but also worked closely with Aflac's Chief Marketing Officer, Garth Knutson, who had the creative vision to include a cleverly hidden Easter egg in the ad: Allisha's All-Star Weekend prize money check, presented by Aflac. The impressive $110,000 prize amounted to more than 50% of her annual salary earned in just one night. This subtle nod highlights Aflac's dedication to equality in sports. Historically, male players in the NBA All-Star competitions could win up to $55,000 per contest, while female WNBA winners received only $2,575. Aflac stepped in to level the playing field by committing $55,000 to each WNBA competition winner, ensuring equity in recognition and rewards.

Aflac + SCAD interns debut TV ad "Duck Dunk," championing equity in sports. Dagger to welcome new 2025 summer interns. Post this

"One of the nation's hottest hotbeds of creative talent is right in our backyard," said Garth Knutson, Chief Marketing Officer at Aflac. "How better to keep a 20-something-year-old duck fresh than by recruiting some of the most creative 20-something minds in the country to come and work with us."

Following the success of the 2024 Dagger X Aflac internship program, Aflac and Dagger are excited to continue the initiative this summer. The organizations are currently searching for the next generation of innovative talent and will be welcoming four new interns this summer. The available positions include Art Direction, Copywriting, Design and Content Creation, providing interns with the chance to contribute and collaborate closely with the Aflac Creative Team. The program's immersive curriculum offers hands-on agency experience, allowing interns to produce real-world work that will be showcased in the public sphere.

Aflac and Dagger will be at SCAD Atlanta on January 21 for a recruitment visit, offering students an opportunity to learn more about the 2025 Dagger X Aflac internship program. Ambitious SCAD students looking to apply can submit their applications here through Jan. 26, 2025.

About Aflac Incorporated:

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for nearly seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 18 consecutive years (2024) and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 23 years (2024). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2024) for 11 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español . Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

1 LIMRA 2023 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

About Dagger:

Dagger is an independent, creatively driven, and strategy-obsessed brand-building agency based in Atlanta, Georgia. Born in the era of mobile and social media, we're built for today's fast-changing world, not outdated advertising models. Guided by a "media company mindset," we believe when brands prioritize cultural relevance and maintain a steady flow of content, they capture more attention and gain a competitive edge. Dagger delivers bold, innovative strategies to help brands thrive in today's dynamic landscape.

Dagger's wheelhouse includes brand and content strategy, campaign development, media connections, and storytelling in all forms—from advertising to branded original series.

Recent clients include: Aﬂac, American Cancer Society, ASW Distillery, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Cox Automotive, Driven Brands, Fiserve, Georgia Aquarium, The Home Depot, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Jack's Family Restaurants, Masonite International, Mellow Mushroom, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Rent.

Learn more about Dagger: dagger.agency.

Media Contact:

Jessica Carruth

[email protected]

SOURCE Dagger; Aflac