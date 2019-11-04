Aflac's New Group Worksite Life Insurance Includes Advanced Claim Payment, First-Responder and Living Benefits Riders

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, the leader in supplemental insurance sales at U.S. worksites, today announced the launch of its new group worksite life insurance. It is the latest product in the company's life portfolio, designed to help a wide array of individuals and families pay the bills if something happens to a primary wage earner.

Available in term and whole life options for consumers ages 18-70, Aflac's new group life coverage can help protect and maintain workers' and their families' way of life in the event of the insured's death — from being able to continue making payments on the family home to helping with the kids' school tuition or other day-to-day expenses. In addition, living benefits are available to help insureds should a terminal illness diagnosis occur while they are alive, with fixed cash benefits that can be used to help with long-term care, home health care needs or however one chooses.

"Aflac isn't a company that leaves innovation to others. That is why we are excited to transform and expand our group worksite life coverage portfolio with options tailored to individuals' needs and incomes," said Bob Ruff, senior vice president of Growth Solutions at Aflac. "While death is a difficult subject to discuss, it is something for which we all have to prepare. Especially during emotional times, the last thing a family should have to focus on is financial stress."

Aflac makes group life coverage easier to obtain by offering guaranteed-issue options for qualified accounts with as few as five lives and simplified issue for accounts with as few as three lives.

New benefits available with Aflac's group life coverage include:

Advanced claim payment — To help with immediate final expenses such as funeral costs, Aflac may advance a portion of the policy's proceeds upon notification from the beneficiary before receiving all necessary documentation.

— To help with immediate final expenses such as funeral costs, Aflac may advance a portion of the policy's proceeds upon notification from the beneficiary before receiving all necessary documentation. First-responder benefit rider — As a part of Aflac's growing portfolio of first-responder benefits, this rider pays an additional benefit if death occurs in the line of duty.

— As a part of Aflac's growing portfolio of first-responder benefits, this rider pays an additional benefit if death occurs in the line of duty. Appealing new living benefits rider options — Provide fixed, lump-sum or periodic payments for a qualifying chronic condition while the certificate holder is living.

"By expanding our group life coverage to include benefits while the insured is still living, we help assure our customers that they can 'Count on Aflac for Life,'" Ruff added.

The newest group life coverage is available in the following states: Alabama; Arkansas; Arizona; Connecticut; Georgia; Hawaii; Iowa; Kentucky; Louisiana; Michigan; Mississippi; Missouri; Nebraska; Nevada; New Mexico; North Carolina; Oklahoma; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Washington, D.C.; West Virginia; Wisconsin and Wyoming. This product is expected to be available at more locations in the coming months.

In addition to the new group worksite life insurance, Aflac's life portfolio also includes recently enhanced juvenile life coverage as well as direct whole and term life coverage.

Get to know Aflac and its life coverage at Aflac.com/LifeInsurance.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer, by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative in the United States, for eligible claims, Aflac can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. For 13 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year, and in 2019, Fortune included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 18th time. To find out more about One Day PaySM and learn how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at Aflac.com.

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York. WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999.

Media contact — Kristen Fraser, 706.580.3813 or mediarelations@aflac.com

Analyst and investor contact — David A. Young, 706.596.3264, 800.235.2667 or dyoung@aflac.com

SOURCE Aflac Incorporated

