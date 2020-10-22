AFLCMC Human Systems awards Sera Star Systems (S3) a total of $923,500 in two delivery orders through the Try-Decide-Buy IDIQ for the Sensors for T-6 Oxygen & Physiological Systems (STOPS) program

Sera Star Systems is partnering with Cobham Mission Systems, the leading provider of military oxygen life support equipment, to supply VigilOX™ sensors for T-6 test flights. The VigilOX™ is a pilot worn sensing system to comprehensively captures real-time respiratory and cabin environmental data during flight. The data is analyzed to help inform conditions around unexplained physiological episodes (UPEs). VigilOX™ had has successfully completed testing evaluation by NAVAIR on F-18 and T-45 aircrafts.

About Cobham Mission Systems:

As the world's leading supplier of critical control solutions, Cobham Mission Systems helps customers increase the safety and mission capabilities of personnel and equipment in extreme environments. Proven and trusted solutions include air-to-air refueling, fuel tank inerting, life support, space propulsion, weapons carriage and missile actuation that enable customers to achieve mission success. www.cobhammissionsystems.com

Sera Star Systems is teaming with S&K Logistics Services, a tribally owned worldwide MRO supplier who holds a U.S. distribution agreement with Insta Oy ILS, to rapidly deliver the Insta Pilot's Breath Air Monitor to AFLCMC. IPBAM is a hypoxia early warning system that reduces the risk of physiological events (PE's); no aircraft integration needed. IPBAM has been successfully flight tested by USN (F-18) and USAF (F-16) and in-fleet use with the Finnish Defence Forces.

About Insta and S&K Logistics Services:

Insta is a secure digitalization partner for future-oriented companies and public organizations in intelligent industry, defense, safe society and cyber solutions. We believe that people and digital technology together are the key to building a safe and competitive society. Our team of more than 1000 experts are worth your trust. www.insta.fi

S&K Logistics Services is an industry-leading source of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for a worldwide network of equipment buyers. As A Salish & Kootenai Tribally Owned Business, this order provides meaningful economic dividends to the tribal community. https://www.sklogisticsservices.com/mro/

The T-6 STOPS program will provide sensors to gather data that will provide insight into the performance of both the aircraft system and aircrew to identify potential issues in flight and build historical data records. The effort will help support and keep aircrew safe while in a flight environment and will work to minimize the number of UPEs that have occurred onboard the T-6 aircraft. Both teams presented optimal solutions to be evaluated; each system having their own unique advantages and features to meet the DOD requirements.

Last year, S3 secured a spot as a Prime contractor on the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC)'s Try-Decide-Buy (TDB) program; a multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract purchasing vehicle, with the max ceiling amount of $950,000,000 through August 2029.

The USAF TDB contract seeks to rapidly field and deploy Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) items including, but not limited to: Uniforms, Cold Weather Clothing Systems, Visual Augmentation Equipment, Personal Protective Equipment, Helmets, Body Armor, Tactical Carriers, Individual & Survival Equipment, Lighting, Air Crew Support Equipment, Communication & Electronics Test Equipment, Tactical Equipment, Load Bearing Equipment, Lethality Support Items, Boots, Gloves, Eye Protection, Egress Equipment, Aerial Insertion Equipment, Search & Rescue Equipment, Personnel Recovery Equipment, Medical Equipment, Bladder Relief Equipment, Power Management, Hydration, Ancillary Services and Testing as applicable.

About Sera Star Systems (S3):

S3 is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) based in The Colony, Texas (Dallas- Fort Worth). Lizanne Luchetti owns and operates Sera Star Systems and is President of the DFW Metro SAFE Association Chapter (Survival and Flight Equipment). Serving as a connector for industry solutions and the defense requirement. www.safeassociation.com

For over a decade, S3 has been a strategic technology partner and a key supplier to the U.S. Armed Forces and Government Agencies, providing value-added services and solutions to large and small businesses seeking government contracts. S3 is a qualified WOSB reseller and distributor to manufacturers to leverage their experience to maximize sales to federal agencies. The company has been a team member or subcontractor on several major DoD programs, to multiple primes. S3 has a Prime contract award for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 2 through the US Navy for Oxygen Mask Improvement R&D efforts. S3 also is a subcontractor to multiple AFWERX SBIRs.

Their team is comprised of retired military personnel, contracting and life support systems experts and PhDs; offering professionals from around the globe that have extensive experience with commercial, DOD, and Federal customers. S3 is emerging as a leader in the Aviation, Defense and Life Support industries.

