afloat, the App Delivering the Boost that Current Social Media Platforms Can't

By joining public or private groups, members can interact daily to give and receive on-demand help, advice, gifts, and support.

At the touch of a button, users can request something as simple as a cup of coffee, a ride for a child, or gift something as large as a wedding gift or holiday gift for a teacher.

Users can rally groups to help with, support, celebrate significant life events, or check it daily to see who needs something from the grocery store or want to participate in a clothing drive.

Businesses can easily connect to their customers to support and celebrate like never before

"Everyone reaches a point where they need help—everyone. We can't do life alone," said CEO & Founder Sarah-Allen Preston. "As humans, we are wired to help others. This App connects that circle —in the palm of your hand—geared toward creating happiness and positivity for everyone involved."

afloat comprises public and private communities, trusted groups that connect on the App, to give help or support in many different forms. From large groups, like one supporting in-patient families at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, to local parishes, school groups, or even as small as a book club, or extended family group, there are many ways to interact and give time, favors, items, advice, and gifts. The App's e-commerce feature also helps keep local businesses afloat by digitally connecting them to these personal networks and communities.

afloat partnered with Fueled, the same company behind the award-winning apps Warby Parker, the New York Times' Wirecutter, and RiteAid. It is also supported financially by Fueled Ventures to take the company's iOS App out of beta. afloat engaged Fueled to reimagine a more user-friendly, helpful, and attractive version of its product to improve the user experience while keeping its original spirit intact. Users can expect improvements to the group-join journey and types of requests available, in addition to a gifting-focused e-commerce platform that will support users' communities and local small businesses.

afloat seeks to bring an authentic, positive infusion into the tech experience. Many now default to sharing woes via social media, which ultimately go unresolved or aren't answered beyond a one-click "reaction" or sentiment in a caption when trouble strikes. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the new socially-distanced normal, widespread quarantine, unemployment, and virtual learning, today's world can be an isolating place. afloat stands to transcend this reality and the negative stigmas widely associated with social media by acting as a safe place where one can turn for help and others to support in a real way.

About afloat

afloat is connecting close personal networks, businesses, and causes by harnessing the power of giving. We believe that socializing and championing simple acts brings people and small businesses closer together through positivity.

Founded in early 2020 in Kansas City and backed by a growing number of investor groups, the App offers a do-good marketplace for people who want a more connected social experience.

afloat came to life following founder Sarah-Allen Preston's realization of how paramount one's support network is when life tests you. In her case, it was her newborn's AVSD-- in addition to two other children at home, participating in carpools, getting meals on the table, and struggling to get it all done, nevermind tending to her own needs for self-care. During this experience, Preston promised herself that she would find a solution to accommodate an added support system for those in need seeking it and those wishing to bring more positivity into the world willing to spread it by providing it. That solution is afloat.

While afloat was not created in response to COVID, the pandemic and its tailwinds emphasizing community importance are key validators for its existence.

To learn more about afloat, visit our website at www.afloat.life or our Instagram at @afloatlife.

Contact:

Blish Connor

[email protected]

816-304-5222

SOURCE afloat

Related Links

https://www.afloat.life/

