Afordal, Leader in Helping Homebuyers Find Homes They Can Afford, Inks Growth-Debt Funding Package with Decathlon Capital Partners

Highly flexible transaction sets stage for growth without dilution

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Afordal, whose next-generation platform provides home buyers with real-time information about homes they can afford, landed a significant growth-debt package through Decathlon Capital Partners.

Afordal, headquartered at Naperville, Ill., will use the additional funding to expand platform development, expand customer-service capability and support sales growth. Financial details of the venture-debt transaction were not disclosed.

Brad Springer, Co-CEO of Afordal, said consumers rely on Afordal to combine their personalized affordability criteria with real-time mortgage rates and information on special loan programs to find homes they can afford.

"As housing affordability remains an important consideration across the United States, Afordal empowers families to conduct effective searches for homes they truly can afford," he said. "Our team has more than two decades experience creating powerful technological tools that connect homebuyers, agents and lenders. The growth-lending solution provided by Decathlon Capital Partners strongly positions us for continued strong growth."

Jeff Springer, Co-CEO of Afordal, said the platform also has found strong acceptance among real estate and mortgage professionals who use Afordal's AI-powered tools to prioritize leads, reach out to clients and develop insights that lead to higher conversion rates. "Afordal turns intent into action," he said. "In today's highly competitive markets, our tools and our insights provide the edge that allows professionals to reach even their most ambitious goals."

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said the custom-designed growth funding package allows for flexible amortization and sets the stage for additional funding to support Afordal's growth. The transaction doesn't require dilution of existing shareholders, and Afordal isn't required to give up any management control or change its governance structure. "Decathlon Capital Partners is pleased to provide this venture-debt support to Afordal as it strengthens its leading position as a provider of real-time affordability information," Borchers said. "We are excited to be supporting Afordal's continued growth and development as they bring more intelligent home purchase solutions to the market."

About Afordal

Afordal is a next-gen home search and financing platform that lets buyers search based on what they can afford. It combines live mortgage rates, instant pre-approval, and special loan programs like FHA, VA and assumable into one seamless experience. Afordal delivers high-intent, transaction-ready leads to agents and loan officers by capturing rich financial and behavioral data early in the home search journey. Through dynamic buyer profiling and smart nurture tools, it helps professionals prioritize the clients most likely to act. Learn more at https://www.afordal.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized growth-debt financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

SOURCE Afordal