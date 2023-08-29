AFP 2023 Executive Institute to Focus on the Power of Negotiation and Charisma

The event, sponsored by PNC Bank, will feature keynote speakers Fotini Iconomopoulos, Olivia Fox Cabane and a full lineup of sessions and networking events for treasury and finance executives

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AFP 2023 Executive Institute, sponsored by PNC Bank, will enable treasury and finance executives to be more impactful leaders by applying the principles of negotiation and charisma.

The Executive Institute is an exclusive extension of AFP 2023, an annual conference for treasury and finance professionals that is organized by the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP). The AFP 2023 Executive Institute is designed to inspire senior-level treasury and finance professionals through keynote speeches, educational sessions and networking events.

Fotini Iconomopoulos, expert communicator and author of the best-selling book "Say Less, Get More: Unconventional Negotiation Techniques to Get What You Want," will open the Executive Institute Monday, Oct. 23, with a keynote session on harnessing the power of persuasion and negotiation to become a more influential leader that achieves better results.

Olivia Fox Cabane, leadership and charisma expert and author of "The Charisma Myth," will deliver a keynote speech Tuesday, Oct. 24, on the keys to making a fantastic first impression and the secrets to quickly establishing credibility, trust and rapport.

"With recent advances in technology and an expanding scope of responsibilities, treasury and finance executives are increasingly being expected to deliver value to the business as strategic partners," said Jim Kaitz, president & CEO of AFP. "At AFP, we believe that continuous learning is essential for executives to meet the demands of their evolving roles. This year's Executive Institute will equip executives with skills and strategies that will help them drive business success."

Content for executives at AFP 2023 also includes:

Educational sessions on topics such as key geopolitical risks, analyzing post-implementation results of treasury software systems, and exceeding CFO expectations in 2024.

Roundtable discussions on the ecosystem of embedded banking, solving for the treasury talent gap and other timely topics.

Networking events for executives to build their peer network.

"As the role of financial executives and decision makers continues to evolve in the boardroom, it's critically important that leaders refine their skills through educational events and resources to remain sharp and savvy for their businesses," said Emma Loftus, executive vice president and head of PNC Treasury Management. "This year's AFP Executive Institute will offer tools and resources to help attendees become more influential leaders, as well as provide them with insightful discussions and best practice sharing on some of the industry's trending topics and issues, such as embedded finance and labor challenges."

Created exclusively for treasury and finance executives, attendance at the AFP Executive Institute is limited to corporate practitioners with the title of CFO, VP of Finance, Treasurer, Assistant Treasurer or Controller. Reserve your seat by registering for AFP 2023 and selecting the AFP Executive Institute. Register by Sept. 15 to save $300.

