AFP Announces Partnership With GolfStatus.org

Through the partnership, GolfStatus.org solidifies its commitment to fundraisers and AFP's mission to advance effective fundraising in nonprofits through the provision of education and training and the promulgation of the highest ethical standards in the profession. GolfStatus.org will be focusing on making resources, tools, and technology more accessible to AFP members and the organizations they serve across the U.S.

"We're honored to support the fundraisers who work tirelessly to source the mission-critical dollars organizations need to tackle important issues in their communities and beyond," said Katie Casillas, director of marketing and communications for GolfStatus. "Golf—with its inextricable link to charitable giving, its affluent and influential demographic, and its unique appeal to sponsors—presents substantial opportunities for nonprofits large and small. This partnership helps us empower fundraisers through technology so they can capitalize on those opportunities and make an even broader impact."

GolfStatus.org is a division of golf technology company, GolfStatus, that works directly with nonprofits through its Golf for Good program—a give-back initiative that helps nonprofits activate golf events as a fundraising mechanism and tap into the massive charitable giving power of golf (which contributes more than $3.9 billion annually to the nonprofit sector).

GolfStatus.org's golf event management software and mobile apps help event organizers streamline outings to save time and raise more dollars with options for traditional, virtual, and hybrid tournament formats. This includes custom event registration websites tailored to the unique nuances of the golf outing, additional on-course and digital sponsorship opportunities, access to a comprehensive and user-friendly web-based golf event management software, live scoring and leaderboard technology, and other key functionality.

"Fundraising is the IMPACT profession, and AFP's goal is to provide our members with the programs and resources they need to raise funds and create impact in their communities," said Mike Geiger, MBA, CPA, president and CEO of AFP. "GolfStatus.org has a unique niche in the philanthropic world, and they understand both what fundraisers need and the ethical principles and values that undergird their work. We're excited about this partnership and look forward to seeing our members create even greater impact through the technology and tools that GolfStatus.org can provide."

The AFP Partners Program provides participating organizations with year-round opportunities to engage the fundraising community and pursue corporate social responsibility through tangential support of the causes for which they work. Through thought leadership, marketing, content and professional development channels, AFP Partners position themselves as industry leaders committed to advancing philanthropy and ethical fundraising worldwide. Their financial and programmatic support also enables AFP to develop highly competent fundraisers and to educate the public on the industry's ability to fuel societal change in critical arenas like education, healthcare, community development, and equity and inclusion. For more information about the AFP Partners Program, contact Chris Amos, senior director, business development, at [email protected].

About AFP

Since 1960, the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) has been the standard bearer for professionalism in fundraising. The association works to advance effective and ethical philanthropy by providing advocacy, research, education, mentoring, collaboration and technology opportunities for the world's largest network of professional fundraisers. AFP's 29,000 members in over 240 chapters raise more than $100 billion annually for a wide variety of charitable organizations and causes across the globe. For more information, go to www.afpglobal.org.

About GolfStatus & GolfStatus.org

GolfStatus is golf's premier tournament management solution and golfer engagement platform. Its full-service event management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events that add value for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. Through GolfStatus.org, we make our powerful technology accessible to nonprofits to streamline fundraisers and help charitable organizations engage more supporters, raise more mission-critical funds, drive impact, and do more good. For more information, go to www.golfstatus.org.

