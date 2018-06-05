AFP Expands into Asia and Will Open Office in Singapore to Better Serve the Finance Profession

Click here for more information around AFP's offerings and for press inquiries, please contact Melissa Rawak at mrawak@afponline.org.

Soriano holds an MBA from The Johns Hopkins University and has worked at AFP for more than 13 years in a variety of roles. As AFP's Regional Director, APAC, she will oversee operations, build customer relationships and develop partnerships within this region. Soriano also will hire and lead a team of sales, services and support staff.

"The corporate finance profession is rapidly transforming, and nowhere more so than in Asia. In particular, finance professionals in Singapore and Hong Kong realize the need for more training, education and certification. That has led to unprecedented demand for AFP's products and services—and, in turn, the need for AFP to open a regional office to better serve local financial professionals," said Jim Kaitz, president and CEO of AFP.

"I can't think of anyone more qualified to lead our efforts in Asia than Himashi Soriano," Kaitz continued. "Her experience in business development, sales and marketing, as well as her strategic vision and leadership qualities make her the perfect choice to lead AFP's team in Asia."

