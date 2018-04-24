AFP Pinnacle Awards, Sponsored by MUFG, Now Accepting Entries for 2018 Competition

Please direct press inquiries to Melissa Rawak at mrawak@afponline.org.

How the AFP Pinnacle Awards Nomination Process Works

The AFP Pinnacle Awards seeks nominations from corporate treasury and finance teams that increased revenue; improved risk management; enhanced productivity; reduced costs; or improved quality. Treasury and finance practitioners can submit their solutions from now until June 15. Visit AFP2018.org/Pinnacle to submit an entry.

From the list of submissions, a panel of corporate-practitioner judges will determine three Pinnacle Award finalists. A grand prize winner will be selected from the finalists and announced at AFP 2018, November 4, in Chicago. AFP 2018 will take place from November 4-7, 2018, visit Dynamic.AFPonline.org/AFP2018 for more information.

AFP provides up to two complimentary AFP 2018 registrations, transportation and lodging for each of the finalists. AFP will highlight the finalists' achievements in AFP Exchange magazine. Each grand prize winner will receive one CTP/CCM credit for each page of the published articles.

"AFP is proud to have MUFG sponsor the AFP 2018 Pinnacle Awards," said Jim Kaitz, president and chief executive of AFP. "These submissions are from some of the leading innovators in treasury and finance, and their ideas will inspire the profession."

"MUFG is pleased to serve as sponsor of this year's Pinnacle Awards to recognize the achievements of treasury and finance professionals," said Ranjana Clark, Chief Transformation Officer, Head of Transaction Banking Americas, and Bay Area President for MUFG. "We've been a long-standing supporter of the AFP's educational programs, as well as sponsor of its Payment Guides, which give executives timely and actionable information to help them navigate changes in the payments industry."

