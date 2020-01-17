AFR Announces Availability of USDA Renovation

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) is pleased to announce the addition of the USDA Renovation program to its suite of specialty loan programs. USDA Renovation loans allow eligible borrowers in designated rural communities to combine the purchase of a home with any necessary renovations into a single loan.

"USDA Renovation allows borrowers the flexibility to purchase a home they love, even if it needs some renovations to fit their family's needs. And, they may be able to finance up to 100% based upon the 'as-improved' value, and even include the guarantee fee, better enabling hard-working citizens to improve the housing stock in the communities where they live and work," explains Bill Packer, executive vice president and chief operations officer, American Financial Resources, Inc.

Eligible homebuyers can combine the purchase of a home with the cost of renovations, in a single closing with a fixed interest rate. This provides an opportunity to make needed repairs, to help correct problems in the home, or simply bring the home up-to-date. And, the USDA Renovation program provides up to 100% financing (of the as-improved value, plus guarantee fee) for eligible borrowers. The home must be a 1-unit primary residence and located within an USDA-eligible territory.

"We've seen tremendous success in small and mid-sized communities with our various renovation and down payment assistance programs, and expect the addition of the USDA Renovation program to be another way AFR is able to support these communities and our brokers, correspondents, community banks and credit union business partners who specialize in these areas," says Packer, "always striving to help them bring more families home."

About American Financial Resources, Inc.

American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) is the leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations in the country and an innovator in the construction and renovation lending area, as well as being ranked among the nation's leading mortgage lenders. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to mortgage brokers, loan originators and their customers. American Financial Resources, Inc. is an Equal Housing Lender: Lender NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. For more information, visit www.afrwholesale.com.

