AFR Expands Correspondent Lending Department, Enhances Transparent Pricing and Launches Tech to Empower Partners

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, LLC (AFR) is proud to announce a build-out of its Correspondent Lending Department, further strengthening its commitment to supporting mortgage bankers, brokers, and investors nationwide. With enhanced Conventional Non-Owner Occupied (NOO) and Second Home programs, competitive pricing on loan balances up to $350,000, and advanced technology solutions, AFR is redefining how partners compete and succeed in today's lending market.

Empowering Partners Through Transparency and Performance

AFR believes that strong partnerships are built on trust and transparency. That's why its pricing comes with no hidden fees or fine print—just clear, competitive rates that lenders and borrowers can rely on. Key benefits of AFR's updated offerings include:

Transparent Pricing You Can Count On – Competitive, consistent rates designed to strengthen your business.

– Competitive, consistent rates designed to strengthen your business. Expanded Conventional Non-Owner Occupied and Second Home Programs – Simple, straightforward solutions to help more borrowers qualify.

– Simple, straightforward solutions to help more borrowers qualify. Sweet Spots on Conventional Loans Up to $350,000 – Targeted offerings that maximize flexibility and affordability.

– Targeted offerings that maximize flexibility and affordability. No Hidden Fees or Fine Print – With AFR, what you see is what you get.

New Correspondent Delegated Best Efforts Flow Channel

AFR's Correspondent Delegated Best Efforts Flow Channel is a game-changer for small and mid-sized mortgage banker shops. The program allows partners to:

Avoid complex hedge strategies while maintaining competitive Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae access

access Streamline processes with a trusted, responsive partner

Increase efficiency and profitability on loans under $350,000

Investing in Technology to Support Partners

AFR is rolling out advanced technology tools designed to save partners time, reduce friction, and deliver a smoother borrower experience. From intuitive loan submission portals to real-time pricing and updates, AFR ensures its partners have the tools they need to stay competitive and close more loans.

Now, loan estimate fees are displayed directly in the disclosures, with a convenient checkbox allowing partners to provide comments to our setup team—putting more control in our clients' hands. The LTV also updates in real time based on the information entered, giving live feedback without the need to navigate outside the loan submission workflow.

These are just the first of many enhancements—AFR is continuously innovating, with more tools and features on the way to further empower partners and streamline the mortgage process.

For more information on AFR's NOO pricing and Correspondent Delegated Flow Channel, contact us today at (888) 913-3912, [email protected] or visit www.afrwholesale.com.

Current AFR clients: Experience the difference today by visiting the AFR Loan Center! [Login Here].

Not yet a partner with AFR? Join the journey and partner with us today! [Partner Here].

About American Financial Resources, LLC

American Financial Resources, LLC (AFR) is a national leader in residential mortgage lending, offering a wide range of innovative mortgage solutions. With a commitment to transparency, technology, and partner success, AFR provides lenders, brokers, and investors with the support and solutions needed to thrive in a competitive market. AFR is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer. NMLS 2826. For more information, visit www.afrcorp.com.

SOURCE American Financial Resources, LLC