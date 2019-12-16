AFR Loan Center Upgrades Announced

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) is pleased to announce new features and upgraded functionality that have been integrated into AFR Loan Center, its proprietary online loan portal. Key improvements include integrated product support and a refreshed user interface for both clients and lending partners.

"AFR has a renowned tradition of listening to our clients and developing exceptional technology to meet and exceed their needs," said Scott Dubnoff, chief technology officer of American Financial Resources, Inc. "AFR Loan Center was already an industry-leading platform, and we are excited about the improvements our technology team has implemented this year."

As a leader in One-Time Close (OTC) construction-to-permanent lending, AFR has not only increased the integrated product support available in AFR Loan Center, but also ease-of-use within the user experience. In addition to a new built-in workflow for structuring an OTC loan, and fulfilling the project review, users are also now able to easily add or select qualified builders and retailers from a directory. The conditions from the construction underwrite are now listed, as well, and can be managed alongside the typical credit underwriting conditions. A new AFR Builder Center portal has also been developed, where builders and retailers can directly and securely manage their relationship with AFR, and interact with active projects, including details about their interim construction draws.

The refreshed user interface for AFR Loan Center includes several enhancements to improve and simplify the experience, including a unified dashboard and pipeline home screen with dynamic filters, and a completely revamped loan view that includes a new "Loan Flows" system which provides the status of individual components of the loan process. Navigation has also been updated site-wide to make it easier, quicker and more intuitive to get to pertinent information. AFR Loan Center mobile app and mobile website also received a refresh to provide an even smoother user experience.

About American Financial Resources, Inc.

American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) is the leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations in the country and an innovator in the construction and renovation lending area, as well as being ranked among the nation's leading mortgage lenders. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to mortgage brokers, loan originators and their customers. American Financial Resources, Inc. is an Equal Housing Lender: Lender NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. For more information, visit www.afrwholesale.com.

