AFR President Among Mortgage Banking's Most Powerful Women

Under Laura's leadership, AFR has introduced new specialty programs and features, as well as an impressive range of innovative value-added solutions for clients, from industry-leading technology to professional expertise and convenient education opportunities.

"Laura is an energetic leader and a relentless champion for brokers, correspondents, builders, retailers and our other industry partners," said Bill Packer, executive vice president and chief operations officer, American Financial Resources, Inc. "Her boundless passion for helping every individual reach their full potential sets the standard that we all should aspire to achieve."

Some of the many initiatives Laura has led at AFR include: free AFR University Training and Certification which allows clients to become AFR Certified — at their own convenience — in unique loan programs like Manufactured Housing, Renovation Lending and One-Time Close construction; broker network notifications when a home for which AFR owns the servicing is listed for sale, or when AFR receives a payoff request, thereby enabling AFR's broker partners an opportunity to reconnect with the homeowner and ideally assist with both the relisted property as well as the borrower's next mortgage; increased integrations with broker and correspondent focused origination technology platforms, as well as developing an Amazon Alexa Skill; and, payment of any required VA agent fees for its brokers and correspondents on all AFR-related VA loan submissions.

Laura is actively engaged with many industry organizations including being an inaugural member of Women Empowering Women, a sponsor of the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), and she is a sought-after speaker, moderator and panelist. Additionally, her philanthropic endeavors include work supporting the Community Food Bank of NJ, the Salvation Army Angel Tree, Life Vest Inside, and the annual Marine Toys for Tots program.

Laura Brandao is recognized among 30 women on the 2nd annual list of today's top female leaders in the mortgage profession. This is her second year appearing on the elite list. Honorees were chosen by National Mortgage Professional Magazine's editorial staff based on their accomplishments where they were instrumental to a major industry innovation, the number of social media followers, or have overcome some seemingly insurmountable obstacle in their career to rise to the top. The list is compiled of pioneers, leaders and innovators, showcasing women who blaze new trails and lead the way for a brighter future in today's mortgage profession.

About American Financial Resources, Inc.

American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) is the leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations in the country and an innovator in the construction and renovation lending area, as well as being ranked among the nation's leading mortgage lenders. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to mortgage brokers, loan originators and their customers. American Financial Resources, Inc. is an Equal Housing Lender: Lender NMLS 2826 at nmlsconsumeraccess.org. For more information, visit www.afrwholesale.com.

SOURCE American Financial Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.afrwholesale.com

