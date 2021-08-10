AFR President Laura Brandao Earns NEXT Powerhouse Honors

Over the past year, Brandao has been a lightning rod, creating opportunities for others and empowering the industry's women to collaborate and lead.

She led the Women's Mortgage Network launch event for AIME in March of 2020, and hosted the WMN weekly "Growth Series" while launching and hosting her own weekly "Survive & Thrive" series on Facebook. This series provided a positive platform to spotlight brokers and give people a place to share motivation and express themselves. The program evolved into "Thrive Thursdays" and grew far beyond the mortgage industry.

During the past year, Brandao has also joined several boards including MBANJ, chairing its women's committee; and Mortflix, a new streaming service dedicated to the industry for which she recently launched the Leading Ladies of Mortgage channel. She also serves as the Chair of Women With Vision and the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America's (NAMMBA) Visionary program. As Chair of NAMMBA's Visionary program, Brandao has recruited more than 100 corporate partners for Mission 2025, launched to introduce, develop, and connect college talent to the industry.

NEXT's 2021 Powerhouse Awards recognize mortgage women who have identified a challenge or problem in their company or in the industry, and are taking the initiative to solve the issue. The challenge could be related to any of the many issues that arose in the mortgage industry over the past year, including pandemic-related issues, issues related to industry trends, issues related to the nation's increased focus on diversity, or other important issues.

