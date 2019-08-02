AFR President Named a 2019 Woman of Influence

Under Laura's leadership, AFR has introduced new specialty programs and features, as well as an impressive range of innovative value-added solutions for clients, from industry-leading technology to professional expertise and convenient education opportunities.

Some of the many client-focused initiatives Laura has led at AFR include: free AFR University Training and Certification which allows clients to become AFR Certified — at their own convenience — in unique loan programs like Manufactured Housing, Renovation Lending and One-Time Close construction; broker network notifications when a home for which AFR owns the servicing is listed for sale, or when AFR receives a payoff request, thereby enabling AFR's broker partners an opportunity to reconnect with the homeowner and ideally assist with both the relisted property as well as the borrower's next mortgage; increased integrations with broker and correspondent focused origination technology platforms, as well as developing an Amazon Alexa Skill; and, payment of any required VA agent fees for its brokers and correspondents on all AFR-related VA loan submissions.

"Laura is a dynamic leader and a champion for brokers, correspondents, builders, retailers and our other industry partners," said Bill Packer, executive vice president and chief operations officer, American Financial Resources, Inc. "As our President, Laura sets extraordinarily high standards and drives us to always be client-centric, while sharing her infectious passion for bringing more families home."

Laura Brandao is recognized among 50 women on the 9th annual list showcasing leaders who are driving the U.S. housing economy forward. This is her second year appearing on the elite list.

Chosen by HousingWire editorial staff based on tangible accomplishments in the last 12 months, honors are given to individuals who are making notable contributions to both their businesses and to the industry at-large. Women of Influence are high-achieving women across the U.S. housing economy — from residential mortgage lending, servicing, technology, and investments, to real estate.

About American Financial Resources, Inc.

American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) is the leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations in the country and an innovator in the construction and renovation lending area, as well as being ranked among the nation's leading mortgage lenders. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to mortgage brokers, loan originators and their customers. American Financial Resources, Inc. is an Equal Housing Lender: Lender NMLS 2826 at nmlsconsumeraccess.org. For more information, visit www.afrwholesale.com.

