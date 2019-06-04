AFR Ranked as a National Top Mortgage Lender

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) has been honored again as a Scotsman Guide Top Mortgage Lender. Recognized as one of the nation's leading companies in overall volume, AFR ranked 10th in correspondent volume and moved up to 14th in wholesale volume.

Scotsman Guide, a leading resource for mortgage originators, just released its seventh annual Top Mortgage Lenders rankings. The list appears in Scotsman Guide's June 2019 residential edition and rankings are available online at https://www.scotsmanguide.com/Rankings/Top-Lenders-2018/.

"AFR is proud to confirm its ranking as a top mortgage company. Our focus has been and continues to be on market segments where our expertise makes a difference. We take great pride in offering, and helping to navigate, a wide variety of loan programs and appreciate the continued consideration as a national leader," said Bill Packer, executive vice president and chief operating officer, American Financial Resources. "We are excited to be recognized at a national level, once again, and look forward to continue growing our role as an innovative leader, delivering exceptional service and fulfilling our mission to help bring more families home."

AFR was ranked among entries from hundreds of mortgage companies across the country. To be eligible, AFR provided verified qualitative data regarding loan volume from mortgages on one- to four-unit residential properties in the United States. Using the data, Scotsman Guide affirmed AFR's impact as a leading mortgage lender.

About American Financial Resources (AFR)

American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR), the leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations in the country and an innovator in the construction and renovation lending area, is ranked among the nation's leading mortgage lenders. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to mortgage brokers, loan originators, correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.afrcorp.com or call (866) 372-6596.

About Scotsman Guide

Scotsman Guide Media is the nation's largest provider of digital and print resources for the mortgage-origination industry. The company publishes a residential edition and a commercial edition of Scotsman Guide, in addition to online news, Scotsman Guide Loan Post and other platforms at ScotsmanGuide.com. The magazines also are available in digital format. Each month, the magazines reach tens of thousands of subscribers nationwide. Scotsman Guide is the leading resource for mortgage originators and connects mortgage brokers with wholesale and commercial lenders.

