Afresh appoints Adam Litle as Chief Revenue Officer to scale its AI platform across the food and grocery supply chain

Food technology executive joins Afresh, following record 70% growth, to expand its AI platform across merchandising, operations, and supply chain organizations.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Afresh today announced the appointment of Adam Litle as Chief Revenue Officer, following the company's biggest year to date, with more than 70% year-over-year topline growth and usage across more than 12,000 grocery departments in North America. The hire reflects Afresh's focus on accelerating adoption of its AI platform across the grocery industry. Litle joins a leadership team with deep experience operating enterprise software companies through periods of rapid growth.

Over the past year, Afresh has expanded its platform with several of the largest grocery retailers in the U.S., including Albertsons, Wakefern, and Meijer. As adoption has grown, more merchandising, operations, and supply chain teams are relying on Afresh's platform to run fresh food categories. With the launch of several new products in 2025—including Production Planning, Period Ending Inventory, Fresh Buying, and a major upgrade to its flagship Fresh Replenishment solution—the company is scaling to support continued growth across both U.S. and international markets.

Litle brings deep experience building and scaling technology companies in food, agriculture, and retail. He most recently served as CEO of Sound Agriculture and previously held the role of Chief Revenue Officer at Granular, where he helped grow the company from inception through its acquisition by Corteva—the second-largest agtech exit at the time. Earlier in his career, Litle led sales at Monetate, where he launched AI-driven personalization solutions for retail e-commerce, working closely with merchandising and digital teams. At Afresh, Litle will lead go-to-market strategy as the company expands how grocery teams use AI to plan, buy, and operate fresh food categories every day.

"What stood out to me about Afresh wasn't just its leadership in fresh—it was the potential for it to expand its AI platform to all aspects of the food supply chain," said Litle. "The company was built to tackle the staggering reality that 30-40% of global food production is wasted. Afresh applies cutting-edge AI to manage thousands of variables that impact buying, ordering, and inventory decisions for produce, meat, seafood, deli, and baked goods. The opportunity for Afresh's technology to help optimize decisions across grocery and food distribution, all the way back to the farm, is massive."

From the beginning, Afresh has focused on solving the operational complexity of fresh food at scale. The company first demonstrated this approach in fresh replenishment, where accurate ordering requires accounting for daily shifts in demand and supply. That same intelligence now supports a broader set of fresh food decisions, giving grocery teams a shared view of what is happening today and what needs to happen next.

"Afresh is at a pivotal moment as grocery teams face more volatility—and pressure to get decisions right—than ever before," said Matt Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of Afresh. "Adam has spent his career helping food and agtech companies turn complex technology into real customer value. His experience scaling organizations in dynamic environments will be critical as we build on our momentum and expand Afresh's impact across the industry."

