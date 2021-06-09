Afresh Names Jenna Wills VP, Head of People

Wills brings nearly a decade of human resources and people functions experience to Afresh, across the media and tech industries, with expertise in coaching, leadership development, and cultivating diverse teams. Prior to Afresh, she was integral in architecting the practices and philosophies of the HR Business Partner function at Credit Karma, applying a wealth of experience from her former roles at Time, Inc. Wills also served as communications director for NYU's Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) chapter, the leading HR industry membership organization.

"My passion for people and food perfectly aligns with Afresh's mission—reducing food waste and climate emissions, while making fresh, nutritious foods accessible to everyone," said Wills. "I am proud to join a company making tremendous positive impact on the planet, and appreciate that Afresh recognizes the value in a diverse team being best positioned to serve historically marginalized populations uniquely at-risk of food insecurity and health-related concerns."

"As Afresh continues to grow, it's important to ensure that heart is at the forefront of everything we do and that we continue to foster a work environment where our team, partners and customers feel welcomed and valued," said Matt Schwartz, CEO at Afresh. "Jenna brings deep experience, empathy, integrity and authenticity to this role."

Wills aspires toward building a world-class people function that unlocks the greatest potential in the people of Afresh to do their best work, reciprocally driving value for employees and the company alike. She holds an M.S. from NYU in HR Management & Development, and is a Tufts University graduate, with a major in Spanish and minor in Entrepreneurial Leadership Studies.

About Afresh Technologies

Afresh Technologies develops A.I.-powered solutions that optimize merchandising, ordering, and operations for all fresh departments. Afresh significantly reduces food waste, improves its partners' profitability, and makes fresher, healthier food more accessible to all. One-third of all food is thrown away each year, and Afresh is addressing this enormous problem, which leads to expensive losses for grocers and significant impacts to the environment. Afresh is a Series A startup based in San Francisco that was founded in 2017 by Matt Schwartz, Nathan Fenner, and Volodymyr Kuleshov. Learn more at www.afresh.com .

