AfriBlocks Leverages KyckGlobal's Cross-Border Payments to Connect African Freelancers to Global Firms

ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AfriBlocks, the pan-African freelance talent marketplace, has recently integrated with KyckGlobal to offer the Visa push-to-card payment method for freelancers in four African countries – Kenya, Zambia, Ghana, and Namibia. This move aligns with AfriBlocks' mission to provide affordable payment solutions to African contractors and enhance the gig-economy technology infrastructure on the continent, to allow seamless collaborations between global clients and remote African talent.

African freelancers often experience challenges in receiving payments from international clients due to limited financial infrastructure and high transaction costs. Inconsistent KYC compliance also affects the extent to which African banks can serve their clients where international transactions are concerned.

AfriBlocks' integration with KyckGlobal aims to address these issues, making it easier for freelancers to access payments from international clients. The integration not only streamlines the payment process but also fosters financial inclusion for the growing freelance community across the African continent.

AfriBlocks plans to add additional African countries to the list of those with access to the Visa push-to-card payment method. AfriBlocks also intends to offer additional cross-border payment methods from the KyckGlobal platform in the future, including Visa push to account, wires, and international ACH.

"We are aiming to provide access to convenient and secure payment solutions, while also creating transparency and trust among the contractors that use the AfriBlocks platform," said AfriBlocks CEO Tongayi Choto. "Our partnership with KyckGlobal advances the development of new solutions to meet the challenges faced by African freelancers in the digital economy."

"We're delighted to expand the global talent pool with AfriBlocks by providing streamlined cross-border payment solutions," said KyckGlobal CEO Donald Boeding. "Faster and more reliable XB payments level the playing field of the digital economy, and AfriBlocks is well-positioned to foster greater financial inclusion for freelancers across Africa."

KyckGlobal streamlines digital disbursements to accelerate business, featuring a robust array of payment types from a single point of reconciliation. KyckGlobal delivers choice in payment type, faster speed to settlement, and a payer-branded workflow for an optimized payee experience. The solution reduces overhead, increases visibility, and improves customer and worker satisfaction. www.kyckglobal.com

AfriBlocks is a Pan-African freelance tech and design talent marketplace that helps vetted African freelance professionals to provide remote services to clients across the world. AfriBlocks equips freelancers and clients with intuitive gig collaboration tools and secure payment solutions that make it easy for businesses to conveniently access skilled and affordable, remote services. www.afriblocks.com

