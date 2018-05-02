Africa & Middle East Mobile Remittance and Domestic P2P Transfer Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2018

This is a bundled offering, combining 7 countries. This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile P2P market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



Scope of the Report

Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in mobile payment industry. Details market opportunities across market segments in mobile payment for the period 2016-2025 and identifies opportunities, potential risks, and market innovation.

Mobile Person-to-Person (P2P) Transfers: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in P2P segment, broken down by domestic and international remittances. Details three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.

Retail Spend: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet.

Key Topics Covered: All other countries will have same sections, charts, and tables.



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Scope

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Mobile Payment Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.1.1 Mobile Payment - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.1.2 Mobile Payment - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.1.3 Mobile Payment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.2 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.3 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base

2.3.1 Number of Mobile Phone Users, 2016-2025

2.3.2 Number of Smartphone Users, 2016-2025

2.3.3 Number of Mobile Payment Users, 2016-2025



3 Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

3.1 P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

3.1.1 P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

3.1.2 P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

3.1.3 P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

3.2 Domestic P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.2.1 Domestic P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

3.2.2 Domestic P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

3.2.3 Domestic P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025

3.3 International Remittance Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.3.1 International Remittance Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

3.3.2 International Remittance Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

3.3.3 International Remittance Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



4 Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

4.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group

4.1.1 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Value Terms

4.1.2 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Volume Terms

4.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group

4.2.1 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Value Terms

4.2.2 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Volume Terms

4.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

4.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value



