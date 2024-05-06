Africa and the Americas solidify partnership to restore soils, under initiative led by AGRA and IICA

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (IICA) – The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) launched the "Living Soils" initiative, which, based on its successful implementation in the Americas, will seek to restore degraded soils, increase agricultural productivity and improve climate resilience in African agrifood systems.

Participating in the launch event were Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana and Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM); Rattan Lal, recipient of the 2020 World Food Prize; Manuel Otero, Director General of IICA; and the ministers of Agriculture of 11 African countries, AGRA officials and private sector representatives.

Living Soils links science and public policies to rehabilitate and protect soils, whose degradation is threatening global food security.

The initiative is spearheaded by IICA and Rattan Lal, Director of the Rattan Lal Center for Carbon Management and Sequestration at The Ohio State University.

Lal, who is also an IICA Goodwill Ambassador, called for replicating in Africa what he described as "the miracle of the Brazilian Cerrado", in reference to the biome that covers almost a quarter of Brazil's land area.

The scientist stated that, although African production systems are increasing their productivity, they are doing so at a slow pace. Therefore, he considered it necessary to take a leap by "improving soil management practices, to overcome soil challenges associated with erosion, droughts, nutrient depletion, salinization, reduction of organic carbon in soils, urbanization and climate change".

The President of Guyana remarked that the Living Soils program recognizes Africa's potential to position itself as a key player in feeding the world, and also highlighted IICA's work.

"In this developing world in which we are working to build a resilient, viable and competitive food ecosystem, IICA and its Director General are carrying out commendable work, and I would like to acknowledge this leadership", he said.

In Africa, Living Soils will receive support from AGRA and will prioritize 11 countries in three regions: the Guinea savanna zone, which includes Ghana, Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso; highlands in the Eastern region, which include Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania; and the Miombo woodlands, which include Malawi and Mozambique.

