Africa Animation, VFX and Video Games Market Report 2022

The African Animation, VFX and Video Games industry has the potential to emerge as an engine of growth for the continent. The industry is in a phase where we are seeing the emergence of several African animation companies and animators working on attractive stories and content leveraging the continent's large potential for stories.
Several animation studios in Africa release their content through online channels such as YouTube, which is attracting millions of subscribers both from the continent as well as worldwide. African studios are making new inroads by launching original locally produced content on Netflix. Several local content productions have been nominated for several global awards including the Oscars. The Annecy Festival in 2020 will be focusing on animation from Africa.
There are a handful of globally renowned animation studios as well as several hundreds of small and medium-sized studios producing content tailored to local tastes. Supply of animation talent, which has historically been limited, is emerging with support and intervention of several government and industry initiatives to develop and support African animation through university courses and vocational training courses which provide theoretical and practical hands-on learning on Animation, VFX and Video Games.
There are vast sections of the African continent where the potential for Animation, VFX & Video games has not yet been realized and calls for closer participation between government, industry and academia to catalyse the industry growth. The industry needs support in the form of training, funding, tax incentives, market reach, access to hardware and software, legal support to protect the content IP. access to global distribution and collaboration networks etc.
Countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia are emerging as the leaders from Africa through content productions as well as collaborations. This includes content for movies, television, games, augmented reality, virtual reality, advertising, web designs and industrial applications such as architecture, engineering, industrial design, healthcare, education, medicine, and the motor industry.
The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.
The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode.
Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labour costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modelling processes as cloud-based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Impact Of Covid-19 On Global Animation, VFX & Video Games
- Impact Of Covid-19 On Industry Value Chain
Global Animation & VFX Industry
- History And Evolution
- Industry Differentiators
- Industry Characteristics
- Animation Industry Supply Chain
- Role Of Technology
- Merchandising Opportunities
- Key Distribution Channels For Animation Content
- Risks Faced By Animation Studios
- Demand Drivers Of Animation Industry
- Drivers For Success
- Animation Financial Models
- Emerging Technological Platforms
- Emerging Application Areas
- Competitive Landscape Of Animation Studios
- Global Animation & VFX Market Size & Opportunity
- Market Segmentation Of Animation, VFX And Video Games
- Global Animation Studios: Distribution And Capabilities
Animation & VFX Market Segments
- Market Segmentation
- 2D Animation
- 3D Animation / Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)
- Visual Effects (VFX)
- Web Animation
- Market Opportunity For 3D Animation/Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)
- Producing CGI Animation
- Advantages Of CGI Animation
- Disadvantages Of CGI Animation
- Influence Of CGI On 2D Animation
- Challenges For CGI Animation
- Critical Success Factors For CGI Productions
- Visual Effects (VFX)
- VFX Industry Challenges & Opportunities
- Stop Motion Animation
- Motion Capture
- 3D Animation Movies
- Key Trends, Opportunities, Forecasts
Animation Streaming Video On Demand
- Market Size
- Netflix
- Disney+
- HBO Max
- Amazon Prime Video
- Hulu
- Apple Tv+
- Peacock
- Crunchyroll
- Quibi
Emerging Trends & Future Of Animation & VFX
- Key Predictions For The Future
Global Television Animation Content Demand
Animation & VFX Software Market
- Animation Software Market Segments
- 2D Animation Software Market
- Industry Overview
- Animation Workflow Using 2D Animation Package
- Analysis Of Key 2D Animation Softwares
- 3D Animation Software Market
- Industry Overview
- 3D Animation Software Market Segments
- Free Animation Softwares
- Plug-Ins To Products
- Analysis Of Key Players In 3D Animation & VFX Software Market
- Analysis Of Key 3D Animation & VFX Softwares
- Japanese Anime Production Softwares
- Prominence Of 2D
- Retas - Software For Anime Production
- Manga Studio - Software For Manga Production
- Proprietary 3D Softwares Of Animation Studios
- Collaboration Between Animation Studios And Software Firms
Animation & VFX Content Creation
- Content Creation Workflow In 2D Animation
- Conceptualization
- Pre-Production
- Production
- Post-Production
- Content Creation Lead Time Calculation In 2D Animation
- Scanning And Filtering
- Ink And Paint
- Compositing And Dopesheet Preparation
- Digital Processing In 2D Animation
- Workflow Preceding Digital Processing
- Content Creation Workflow In 3D Animation
- Conceptualization
- Pre-Production
- Production
- Post-Production
- Parallel Activities
- Timeline Of A 3D Production Workflow
- Animation Software Usage In 3D Production Workflow
- Animation Production Management
- Governance
- Task Division And People Allocation
- Technology
- Cloud Computing In Animation & VFX Workflow
Audience Dynamics
- Marketing Strategies For Animation Studios
- Marketing Program
- Online Presence
- Profiling And Targeting The Right Audience
- Distribution
- Conferences, Festivals & Events
- Strategies For Successful Animation Films
- Best Practices In Character Design
- Lessons From Past Mistakes
- Profile Of A 3D Animation Studio: Disney Pixar
- Disney Pixar's Technological Advantage
Economics Of Animation & VFX
- Revenue Break-Up Across Distribution Channels
- Marketing To Exhibition Of Animation Content
- Marketing
- Licensing
- Merchandising
- Distribution
- Exhibition
- Economics Of Animation Copyrights
- Dynamics Of Copyrights
Guidelines For Setting Up An Animation Studio
- Investments Needed For Setting Up An Animation Studio
- Specialized Hardware And Software Investments
- Leveraging Cloud Computing For Competitive Advantage
Managing An Animation & Video Games Studio
- Key Issues Of Concern
- Formulating The Long-Term Strategy
- Animation Content Outsourcing
- Offshore Computer Animation Production
- Business And Revenue Models
- Drivers
Global Video Games Industry
- Key Trends In The Global Video Games Industry
- Impact Of Covid-19 On Global Video Games Industry
- Industry Overview
- Video Games Industry Structure
- Changing Video Game Business Models
- Online Video Gaming Business Models
- Video Games Industry Value Chain
- Mobile Games Industry Value Chain
- Game Distribution Models
- Key Opportunities & Strategies For Video Games Industry
- Games Industry Competencies & Skills
- Guidelines For A Games Studio Structure
- Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Deep Learning Driven Hyper-Personalisation For Video Games
- Machine Learning For In-Game Analytics, User Acquisition & Retention
- Video Games Market Segments
- Mobile Video Games Segments & Genres
- Global Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
- Cross Over Between Games And Movies
- Cloud Gaming Market & Opportunities
- Market Size, User Base, Advantages & Challenges
- Key Cloud Gaming Service Providers
- Cloud Gaming Market Opportunities And Predictions
Global eSports Market
- Key Trends In The Global eSports Industry
- eSports Industry Structure
- Most Popular eSports Tournaments
- eSports Business Models
- eSports Industry Value Chain
- Key Opportunities & Strategies For eSports Industry
- Key eSports Industry Forecasts
- Global eSports Market Size & Opportunity
Africa Animation, VFX & Video Games
- South Africa Animation VFX & Video Games
- South Africa Animation & VFX
- Impact Of Covid-19 On South African Animation, VFX & Video Games
- Key Trends In South African Animation Industry
- Industry Drivers
- Challenges
- Industry Opportunities
- Animation Studios In South Africa
- Strategies For Animation Studios In South Africa
- Data On Animation Studios In South Africa
- South Africa Video Games Market
- Advantages Of Game Development Outsourcing To South Africa
- Key Trends In The Video Games Industry In South Africa
- South Africa's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
